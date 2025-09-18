Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Penfold Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Penfold Theatre’s The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a 90-minute shot of comic adrenaline, with heart hiding just beneath the laughs. This quirky musical has been a regional favorite for years, but this was my first time seeing it and my first trip to the Round Rock stage. I left delighted, entertained, and unexpectedly moved. I loved every single moment of it!

The show, which opened on Broadway in 2005 and ran for over 1,100 performances, follows six middle-school misfits and overachievers as they compete in a county spelling bee. What begins as a lighthearted contest becomes something more profound as each contestant’s backstory unfolds through flashbacks and songs. Parents who push too hard, parents who fail to show up, siblings who overshadow, and childhood insecurities all step into the spotlight. The bee becomes a coming-of-age crucible where self-discovery matters more than the trophy.

One of the most charming elements of this musical is how it breaks the fourth wall. Several audience members are invited on stage to compete alongside the cast, which means each performance is a little different, full of surprises, and delightfully unpredictable. The Penfold cast handled this beautifully, playing off the volunteers with quick improvisation and infectious humor. You can feel the audience lean in when they realize they are not just watching a show but participating in the event.

William Finn’s score gives the show its emotional depth. “I’m Not That Smart,” “Woe Is Me,” and “The I Love You Song” reveal raw vulnerability, while “Pandemonium” and “Magic Foot” spin the bee into gleeful chaos. By the final round, my momma's instincts were on overdrive, and I just wanted to go up on that stage and tell each one of the contestants that everything would be alright.

Will Mallick, Eugenia De la Garza, DJ Delvecchio,

Marcy Park, Myk Garcia, and Andrew De La Garza

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Penfold Theatre

PC: Steve Rogers

Under the expert direction of Scott Shipman, this cast didn’t just perform; they enchanted us and pulled us right into their world. Myk Garcia’s Olive Ostrovsky was tender and quietly yearning, her voice making “The I Love You Song” one of the most affecting moments of the night. DJ Delvecchio’s William Barfée turned every twitch into comedy gold, with “Magic Foot” earning the loudest laughs. Eugenia De la Garza gave Logainne anxious determination and razor-sharp timing. Will Mallick leaned fully into Chip Tolentino’s mortifying solo, drawing huge laughs. Elysia Worcester’s Marcy Park cracked open with surprising vulnerability, and Andrew De La Garza’s Leaf Coneybear radiated spaced-out sweetness that made him impossible not to root for.

The adults brought their own sparkle. Megan DeYoung as Rona Lisa Peretti struck a balance between poise and nostalgia. Ismael Soto III’s Vice Principal Panch delivered quips with dry humor, and Toni Nielson turned every Mitch Mahoney escort into a mini comedy sketch.

Megan DeYoung and Ismael Soto III

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Penfold Theatre

PC: Steve Rogers

Jacob Rosenbaum’s choreography kept scenes visually fresh, using slow motion and quick bursts of energy to heighten the comedy. The set recreated a small-town school gym with painted mascots, a working scoreboard, and worn bleachers. The on-stage band kept the energy high, although at times the sound mix allowed the music to overpower the lyrics.

As a first-time visitor to Penfold, I could not have asked for a better introduction. Spelling Bee may look like a silly show about kids spelling impossible words, but it is really about pressure, fear, and the discovery that losing is not the end of the world. Penfold’s production captures that truth with humor, heart, and just enough chaos to keep you leaning forward.

Whether you have seen the show a dozen times or are just joining the bee for the first time like me, this is a production worth seeing and a reason to make the trip to Round Rock!

Duration: 90 minutes, no intermission

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Music and Lyrics by William Finn

Book by Rachel Sheinkin

Conceived by Rebecca Feldman

Additional Material by Jay Reiss

Directed by Scott Shipman

Music Direction by Susan Finnigan

Choreography by Jacob Rosenbaum

Now Playing Through September 28th, 2025

Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 2:00 PM

Pendold Theatre

2120 N. Mays Street, Suite 290, Round Rock, TX 78664





