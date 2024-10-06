Review: SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER at Filigree Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Filigree Theatre's Suddenly Last Summer brings Tennessee Williams' brooding drama to life in an immersive and thought-provoking way. Under Elizabeth V. Newman’s meticulous direction, the Factory on 5th venue is transformed into a 1950s New Orleans estate, drawing the audience into the sultry, oppressive atmosphere of the American South. Known for creating fully realized worlds on stage, Newman delivers an experience that feels lived-in and emotionally charged from the moment you enter the space.

The lush set design by Patrick Anthony is pivotal, featuring real plants cascading throughout the space and curated vintage furniture that evokes the genteel decay of a Southern mansion. The subtle lighting and mist conjure the sweltering heat of a Louisiana summer, immersing the audience in a garden where past secrets seem to linger. Complementing this atmosphere are the beautiful costumes designed by Maddy Lamb, which transport audiences to a bygone era where societal propriety often masks uncomfortable truths.

Set in the 1950s, Suddenly Last Summer tackles challenging themes of mental health, homosexuality, and the extreme lengths people will go to protect a family’s legacy. At the center of the drama is Mrs. Violet Venable (Linda Nenno), once inseparable from her beloved son Sebastian, now consumed by grief following his mysterious death abroad. Sebastian, presumed to be the epitome of charm and refinement, chose to take his beautiful young cousin Catherine Holly (Maddie Scanlan) on his final trip, leaving his mother behind. Now, Catherine’s scandalous account of that summer threatens to unravel the carefully maintained image that Violet has constructed around her son. Determined to suppress Catherine’s story, Violet enlists the help of Dr. Cukrowicz (Bryan Headrick), a surgeon specializing in lobotomy. She promises him generous funding for his research—if he agrees to silence Catherine forever. As the tension builds between these three characters, the audience is drawn deeper into a web of manipulation and deceit.

Catherine’s memories—relayed with haunting clarity—reveal disturbing truths about Sebastian’s life. Once admired, he is exposed as a predatory figure who exploited young men for his pleasure. Catherine’s final revelation is both shocking and grotesque: Sebastian was devoured by a group of boys he had been exploiting, a brutal act of violence that shatters the illusions of those who idolized him.

Williams’ work often serves as an expose on the taboo topics of his era, tackling issues of mental health, sexuality, and the darker aspects of human relationships that society would prefer to ignore. The concept of cannibalism makes its ugly presence known, raising questions about fate and whether it was a deserving end for someone who "used" people for his own pleasure. In Suddenly Last Summer, Williams confronts the stigma surrounding mental illness and the consequences of societal repression. The ethical dilemmas presented in the play resonate with the cultural anxieties of the time, transforming the narrative into not just a personal tragedy, but a commentary on the struggles faced by many.

The performances are nothing short of extraordinary. Maddie Scanlan delivers a raw and emotionally charged portrayal of Catherine Holly, pulling the audience into her turmoil as she recounts the final moments of her cousin's death. Her gripping performance holds your heart in a vice as she navigates the traumatic events of that fateful summer. With each word, she builds an atmosphere of suspense that culminates in a gut-wrenching revelation about Sebastian, leaving the audience breathless until the devastating truth is finally unveiled.

Linda Nenno commands the stage as Violet Venable, perfectly capturing the fierce determination of a mother willing to do anything to protect her son’s legacy. Her portrayal highlights the manipulative power of wealth and influence, as Violet bends others to her will in her attempts to preserve Sebastian’s memory. Her chilling resolve to silence Catherine reveals the depths of her desperation.

Bryan Headrick as Doctor Cukrowicz, brings nuance to his role as a man of science caught in an ethical dilemma. His portrayal explores the conflict between maintaining medical ethics and succumbing to the lure of power and funding that Violet dangles before him, adding a powerful layer to the narrative.

Rounding out the strong ensemble are Laura Ray as the strict and cautious Sister Felicity, Shannon Grounds as the flighty socialite and Catherine’s mother, Mrs. Holly, Max as Catherine’s brother, George, and Chiara McCarty as the timid housemaid, Miss Foxhill.

Filigree Theatre’s sixth season, titled “Masks and Mirrors,” is off to a promising start with the staging of Suddenly Last Summer. This production honors Williams’ text while providing a full sensory experience that is both beautiful and harrowing. In this lush garden of horrors, where beauty conceals brutality, the audience is confronted with unsettling truths, leaving the theater with a sense of awe at the depths Williams dared to explore.

Duration: 100 minutes, no intermission.

Suddenly Last Summer

Book by Tennessee Williams

Directed by Elizabeth V. Newman

Now playing through October 20th, 2024

Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00 PM

Sundays at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM

Filigree Theatre

At Factory on 5th

3409 E 5th Street

Austin, TX 78702

