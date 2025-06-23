Review: PROOF at Georgetown Palace Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



David Auburn’s Proof is a rare play that balances intellectual rigor with emotional depth. Winner of the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play, it’s a quiet powerhouse. It explores the fragile intersections of genius, mental illness, family obligation, and trust. In the cozy confines of Georgetown Palace Playhouse, this production, staged with care by resident director Jesse Drollette, brings those themes vividly to life.

The story centers on Catherine (Patti Maisano), a brilliant but emotionally frayed young woman who has spent years caring for her once-great mathematician father, Robert (Jeff Bush), as his mind unraveled. After his death, the return of her pragmatic sister Claire (J. Bailey Parks) and the unexpected arrival of Hal (Gerry Stamatelatos), a former student of Robert’s, upend her isolated world. When a groundbreaking mathematical proof is discovered among Robert’s papers, questions arise about its authorship and force Catherine to confront her past, her family, and the terrifying possibility that she may have inherited both her father’s brilliance and his instability.

The Georgetown Palace Playhouse may be small, but set designer Izzy Poehlmann has crafted something exceptional. The space transforms into Robert’s back porch with immersive detail: glowing mathematical formulas cover the theatre’s walls and floors, while scattered papers, a busy desk, and a whiteboard filled with equations evoke the beauty and chaos of a genius mind. It’s more than a set, it’s a living extension of the characters’ world and Robert’s state of mind.

Proof

The ensemble offers a cohesive and emotionally grounded performance. At the center is Patti Maisano, who carries the role of Catherine with a mix of raw vulnerability and simmering intellect. Gerry Stamatelatos is a standout as Hal. His geeky charm and endearing awkwardness bring warmth and humor to the production. He makes Hal’s missteps feel human, and his connection with Catherine feels tender and earned. As Claire, J. Bailey Parks is polished and restrained, striking the right balance between concern and detachment. Jeff Bush, as Robert, delivers a gentle and tragic presence that provides glimpses of past brilliance on the road to mental decline.

Technically, the production is well supported. Cheyenne Nash’s lighting design underscores emotional shifts without overwhelming the intimacy, and Drollette’s direction keeps the narrative focused. The only real disruption came from slow scene transitions, which briefly broke the emotional rhythm. But as it was opening night, this is a wrinkle likely to smooth out as the run continues.

There’s a lot to unpack in Proof and that’s its strength. It lingers in your mind, not just in its exploration of genius and madness, but in its reflection on familial bonds, rivalry, love, and self-trust. The ending may feel abrupt, but its ambiguity leaves you thinking long after the lights come up.

Proof

After all, not every equation has a tidy solution. And Proof, in this intimate and thoughtfully staged production, reminds us that the hardest things to prove are often the ones we feel.

Duration: 2 hour 30 minutes including 15-20 minute intermission.

Rated PG 13: some material may not be appropriate for children under 13 years old.

by David Auburn

Directed by Jesse Drollette

Now playing through July 20th, 2025

Fridays thru Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 2:00 PM

Extra shows: Saturday July 5th at 2:00 PM

Georgetown Palace Playhouse

216 West 8th Street

Georgetown, Texas 78626

