Review: PICNIC at City Theatre

Nestled in the heart of Eastside Austin, the Genesis Creative Collective has been transformed into a captivating and picturesque setting by the creative mind of Andy Berkovsky. Here, under the direction of Payton Trahan, the timeless classic Picnic finds new life on the stage, enchanting the audience with its poignant portrayal of love, yearning, and the societal intricacies of a small Midwestern town in the 1950s.

Linda Kodad Myers (Helen Potts) and Christine Long (Flow Owens)

The play's first act gives us a glimpse of suburban life in the 1950s and introduces us to the close-knit community and its colorful characters. Set against the backdrop of a charming neighborhood, we meet the restless and mysterious drifter, Hal Carter (Marcus Speed). Hal exchanges work for a hot breakfast with Helen Potts (Linda Kodad Myers), the local spinster who harbors a romantic secret past that fuels much of the town’s gossip. His arrival stirs both excitement and tension as he interacts with various inhabitants of the town. The well-defined characters, such the nurturing yet conflicted single mother, Flo Owens (Christine Long), and the exuberant and mischievous Millie Owens (Kathleen Capella), set the stage for a series of engaging interactions that will shape the course of the narrative.

The second act delves deeper into the complexities of the characters' emotions and relationships, revealing unspoken desires and hidden truths. The annual picnic's approach brings simmering attractions to the surface. While the chemistry between Hal and the radiant Madge Owens (Maggie Dorfman) is meant to ignite palpable sparks, this portrayal opts for a subtler dynamic, falling slightly short of the desired electrifying connection. Despite both actors portraying their roles beautifully, the magnetic attraction felt elusive on opening night, missing a touch of believability.

Marcus Speed (Hal Carter) and Maggie Dorfman (Madge Owens)

Running parallel, the vibrant schoolteacher Rosemary Sydney (Jody Rudman) and the dependable paper mill worker Howard Bevans (Stuart Cameron) infuse humor and depth. Rudman’s comedic timing breathes life into outdated lines, offering a glimpse into 1950s societal expectations. As Rosemary's pursuit of love unfolds, her transformation from conformity to assertion adds an intriguing dimension.

Stuart Cameron (Howard Bevans) and Jody Rudman (Rosemary Sydney)

The third act crescendos with emotions and pivotal decisions shaping destinies. The annual picnic acts as a catalyst, compelling characters to confront desires and norms. As tensions peak, the raw exchange between Flo and Madge culminates in poignant emotion, underscoring their profound mother-daughter bond. This, in my view, is where the play truly shines. The actors channel their emotions into this climactic scene, pouring depth into a moment long anticipated.

Capella's standout performance as Millie exudes sass and charm, aligning perfectly with the character's essence. The genuine sisterly dynamic between Madge and Millie invokes charm and authenticity, resonating with my own experiences with my older sister - she is the beautiful Madge and I was the smart Millie. Their interactions on stage affected me in a very personal and emotional way.

Kathleen Capella (Millie Owens) and Bronson Vanderjack (Bomber Gutzel)

Completing a tapestry of vibrant characters in a town more intricate than its façade suggests are Landon Schwausch as Madge’s interrupted love interest Alan Seymour, Bronson Vanderjack as the irreverent young man Bomber Gutzel, and Genesis Heiser as Irma Kronkite and Chloe Nichols as Christine Schoenwalder - Rosemary’s pretentious and judgemental entourage.

In its entirety, Picnic at City Theatre Austin delivers an engaging experience, adeptly balancing longing and societal norms. The cast, complemented by meticulous costumes (Kate Hellenbeck) and set design, transports the audience to a bygone era, inviting introspection into contemporary desires and limitations. This rendition of Picnic underscores that beneath the veneer of idyllic small-town life, suppressed passions and unbridled dreams await, poised to challenge the status quo.

Picnic

Book by William Inge

Director: Payton Trahan

Stage Manager: Devon Mitchell

Costume Design: Kate Hellenbeck

Scene Design: Andy Berkovsky

The City Theatre Company: Genesis Creative Collective

1507 Wilshire Blvd., Austin, TX

August 18 - September 3, 2023

Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 3 pm.