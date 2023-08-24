Review: PICNIC at City Theatre

This timeless American classic and winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama is now playing through September 3rd, 2023.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 2 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Interview: Kathy Valentine of HEAD OVER HEELS at ZACH Theatre Photo 3 Interview: Kathy Valentine of HEAD OVER HEELS at ZACH Theatre
Review: HEAD OVER HEELS at Zach is a Party Where Everyone is Welcome Photo 4 Review: HEAD OVER HEELS at Zach is a Party Where Everyone is Welcome

Review: PICNIC at City Theatre

Nestled in the heart of Eastside Austin, the Genesis Creative Collective has been transformed into a captivating and picturesque setting by the creative mind of Andy Berkovsky. Here, under the direction of Payton Trahan, the timeless classic Picnic finds new life on the stage, enchanting the audience with its poignant portrayal of love, yearning, and the societal intricacies of a small Midwestern town in the 1950s.

Review: PICNIC at City Theatre
Linda Kodad Myers (Helen Potts) and Christine Long (Flow Owens)
Picnic at The City Theatre Austin
PC: The City Theatre Company

The play's first act gives us a glimpse of suburban life in the 1950s and introduces us to the close-knit community and its colorful characters. Set against the backdrop of a charming neighborhood, we meet the restless and mysterious drifter, Hal Carter (Marcus Speed). Hal exchanges work for a hot breakfast with Helen Potts (Linda Kodad Myers), the local spinster who harbors a romantic secret past that fuels much of the town’s gossip.  His arrival stirs both excitement and tension as he interacts with various inhabitants of the town. The well-defined characters, such the nurturing yet conflicted single mother, Flo Owens (Christine Long), and the exuberant and mischievous Millie Owens (Kathleen Capella), set the stage for a series of engaging interactions that will shape the course of the narrative.

The second act delves deeper into the complexities of the characters' emotions and relationships, revealing unspoken desires and hidden truths. The annual picnic's approach brings simmering attractions to the surface. While the chemistry between Hal and the radiant Madge Owens (Maggie Dorfman) is meant to ignite palpable sparks, this portrayal opts for a subtler dynamic, falling slightly short of the desired electrifying connection. Despite both actors portraying their roles beautifully, the magnetic attraction felt elusive on opening night, missing a touch of believability.

Review: PICNIC at City Theatre
Marcus Speed (Hal Carter) and Maggie Dorfman (Madge Owens)
Picnic at The City Theatre Austin
PC: The City Theatre Company

Running parallel, the vibrant schoolteacher Rosemary Sydney (Jody Rudman) and the dependable paper mill worker Howard Bevans (Stuart Cameron) infuse humor and depth. Rudman’s comedic timing breathes life into outdated lines, offering a glimpse into 1950s societal expectations. As Rosemary's pursuit of love unfolds, her transformation from conformity to assertion adds an intriguing dimension. 

Review: PICNIC at City Theatre
Stuart Cameron (Howard Bevans) and Jody Rudman (Rosemary Sydney)
Picnic at The City Theatre Austin
PC: The City Theatre Company

The third act crescendos with emotions and pivotal decisions shaping destinies. The annual picnic acts as a catalyst, compelling characters to confront desires and norms. As tensions peak, the raw exchange between Flo and Madge culminates in poignant emotion, underscoring their profound mother-daughter bond.  This, in my view, is where the play truly shines. The actors channel their emotions into this climactic scene, pouring depth into a moment long anticipated.

Capella's standout performance as Millie exudes sass and charm, aligning perfectly with the character's essence. The genuine sisterly dynamic between Madge and Millie invokes charm and authenticity, resonating with my own experiences with my older sister - she is the beautiful Madge and I was the smart Millie. Their interactions on stage affected me in a very personal and emotional way.

Review: PICNIC at City Theatre
Kathleen Capella (Millie Owens) and Bronson Vanderjack (Bomber Gutzel)
Picnic at The City Theatre Austin
PC: The City Theatre Company

Completing a tapestry of vibrant characters in a town more intricate than its façade suggests are Landon Schwausch as Madge’s interrupted love interest Alan Seymour, Bronson Vanderjack as the irreverent young man Bomber Gutzel, and Genesis Heiser as Irma Kronkite and Chloe Nichols as Christine Schoenwalder - Rosemary’s pretentious and judgemental entourage.

In its entirety, Picnic at City Theatre Austin delivers an engaging experience, adeptly balancing longing and societal norms. The cast, complemented by meticulous costumes (Kate Hellenbeck) and set design, transports the audience to a bygone era, inviting introspection into contemporary desires and limitations. This rendition of Picnic underscores that beneath the veneer of idyllic small-town life, suppressed passions and unbridled dreams await, poised to challenge the status quo.

Picnic

Book by William Inge

Director: Payton Trahan

Stage Manager: Devon Mitchell

Costume Design: Kate Hellenbeck

Scene Design: Andy Berkovsky

The City Theatre Company: Genesis Creative Collective 

1507 Wilshire Blvd., Austin, TX

August 18 - September 3, 2023

Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 3 pm.




RELATED STORIES - Austin

1
Review: JENNA AND THE WHALE at Ground Floor Theatre Photo
Review: JENNA AND THE WHALE at Ground Floor Theatre

Like Jonah and the Whale, JENNA AND THE WHALE shows us the value of second chances and how to discover our own resilience

2
Single Tickets Available For GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE at ZACH Theatre Photo
Single Tickets Available For GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre presents pianist, actor, and playwright Hershey Felder for the Austin premiere of Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone playing September 14 – October 1, 2023 at The Topfer at ZACH.

3
Penfold Theatre Company Reveals Cast and Creatives for ART by Yasmina Reza Photo
Penfold Theatre Company Reveals Cast and Creatives for ART by Yasmina Reza

Get all the details on Penfold Theatre Company's production of 'Art' by Yasmina Reza. Find out who's in the cast and who's behind the scenes. Don't miss the chance to see this incredible show - check out the dates and venue information now!

4
Ground Floor Theatre Reveals 2024 Season Photo
Ground Floor Theatre Reveals 2024 Season

Ground Floor Theatre has announced titles for the 2024 season with a thought-provoking world premiere, two Austin premieres in addition to a soon to be announced groundbreaking musical.

From This Author - Sabrina Wallace

Sabrina Wallace is a Drama Desk Winner and Tony Award Nominated Producer (The Prom), Writer, World Traveler, and Leader at a High Tech Giant. She is a strong supporter of Theatre a... (read more about this author)

Review: HEAD OVER HEELS at Zach is a Party Where Everyone is WelcomeReview: HEAD OVER HEELS at Zach is a Party Where Everyone is Welcome
Review: 9 TO 5, THE MUSICAL at TexARTS is a celebration of female empowerment!Review: 9 TO 5, THE MUSICAL at TexARTS is a celebration of female empowerment!
Review: LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL at Austin Playhouse Rocks!Review: LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL at Austin Playhouse Rocks!
Review: CRAZY FOR YOU at Georgetown Palace TheatreReview: CRAZY FOR YOU at Georgetown Palace Theatre

Videos

Video: Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video Video: Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS Video
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS
View all Videos

Austin SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Laramie Project
Deaf Austin Theatre at Ground Floor Theatre (9/07-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Willy Wonka The Musical
Bastrop Opera House (9/22-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Born With Teeth
Austin Playhouse (4/05-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MotherTree
The VORTEX (8/30-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Murder on the Links
Austin Playhouse (12/01-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 9 to 5 The Musical
TexARTS (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Head Over Heels
ZACH Theatre (8/09-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Emma
Austin Playhouse (5/31-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jenna & the Whale
Ground Floor Theatre (8/10-8/26)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Steel Magnolias
Bastrop Opera House (8/18-9/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You