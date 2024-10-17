Review: KING LEAR by The Baron's Men at The Curtain Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of Shakespeare’s most famous tragedies, King Lear, follows the eponymous king as he decides to divide his kingdom among his three daughters based on their professions of love for him. The elder sisters, Goneril and Regan, craftily profess their affection to seize power, while the youngest, Cordelia, speaks the truth and faces exile. As Lear confronts betrayal and spirals into madness, chaos ensues in the kingdom. The subplot involving the Earl of Gloucester and his sons, Edgar and the illegitimate Edmund, mirrors Lear's tragic descent, adding layers to the narrative.

Shakespeare wrote King Lear around 1605 during a time of political upheaval in England. The play explores themes of authority, madness, and complex family dynamics, reflecting the societal concerns of its era. Issues of aging, identity, and the search for redemption are intricately woven into the characters’ journeys, making the narrative relevant even today. While the central focus is Lear’s madness, it is often interpreted as a portrayal of Alzheimer’s or early dementia, adding depth to his tragic decline.

In the first Act, Lear’s misguided decisions set the stage for his tragic downfall. He quickly discovers that Goneril and Regan’s love was a façade, as they seek power for themselves. Meanwhile, the subplot introduces the Earl of Gloucester (Aaron Niemuth), who is similarly deceived by his illegitimate son, Edmund (Todd Jeffrey),, leading to the betrayal of his legitimate son, Edgar (Michael Pratt).

In Act II, chaos unfolds as Lear realizes his daughters’ betrayal. Cast out by Goneril and Regan, he wanders the heath and spirals into madness, grappling with deep despair. Meanwhile, Gloucester is manipulated by Edmund into believing that Edgar is a traitor, adding to the sense of doom.

By Act III, the storm on the heath mirrors Lear’s inner turmoil. He is fully mad, shouting at the heavens alongside the Fool, whose insights highlight the tragedy. Gloucester, blinded by Edmund’s deceit, becomes a tragic figure as well.

In Act IV, Lear starts to regain clarity, especially during his reunion with Cordelia, who returns to save him. This moment brings a glimmer of hope, but tragedy looms as Edmund continues to plot against them both.

In the final act, the consequences of the characters' choices come to a head. Lear tries to reconcile with Goneril and Regan, but their ambition leads to deadly conflict. Cordelia is captured and tragically killed, leaving Lear heartbroken and ultimately leading to his own death from grief.

Andy Bond’s portrayal of King Lear is remarkable. He brings to life the aging monarch grappling with mental decline, using subtle mannerisms and a vocal range that shifts with Lear’s tumultuous journey. From a proud ruler to a broken man lost on the heath, Bond’s performance draws the audience into Lear’s tragic arc, evoking both empathy and sorrow.

Mac Gibson’s Fool provides a much-needed blend of wit and insight, offering levity while highlighting Lear’s dire situation. His playful demeanor adds depth to the narrative, reminding us that folly can often hold a mirror to wisdom.

Jacquelyn Lies as Goneril and Stephanie Crugnola as Regan command the stage with an authentic mix of regality and sinister ambition. Their interactions with Lear are charged with tension, revealing the betrayal that drives the play's conflict. The complexity of their characters unfolds beautifully, leaving the audience both captivated and unsettled.

Robert Deike’s Earl of Kent stands out as a figure of unwavering loyalty amid the chaos. His steadfast support for Lear starkly contrasts with the cruelty of the king’s daughters, emphasizing themes of fidelity and treachery.

Audrey Renkenberger’s Cordelia shines with a tender vulnerability, delivering her heartfelt declarations of love with emotional poise. Her presence serves as a poignant reminder of genuine bonds that withstand betrayal.

The production's stunning costumes, designed by Dawn Allee, further enhance the Elizabethan atmosphere, with rich fabrics and intricate designs transporting the audience back in time. Each character's attire reflects their social standing and personality, from Lear's regal garb to the Fool's vibrant and whimsical ensemble. The meticulous attention to detail in the costuming complements the overall aesthetic of the performance, enhancing the immersive experience.

Under the expert direction of Lindsay M. Palinsky, The Baron's Men have delivered a breathtaking rendition of King Lear that honors Shakespeare's legacy while offering fresh insights into the timeless themes of the play. With outstanding performances, exquisite costumes, and an Elizabethan venue as the backdrop, this production is a must-see for anyone who appreciates the artistry of theater. Bond’s portrayal of King Lear stands out, showcasing the power of live performance and leaving a lasting impression on all who witness it. This adaptation serves as a poignant reminder that even in tragedy, there exists a profound beauty that speaks to the heart of our shared humanity.

King Lear

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Lindsay M. Palinsky

The Baron’s Men @ The Curtain Theater

7400 Coldwater Canyon Dr., Austin, TX 78730

Now playing through October 26th, 2024

Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00 PM

