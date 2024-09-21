Review: ARCADIA at Austin Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia is a masterful blend of intellect, wit, and emotional depth, inviting the audience on a journey through time to explore themes of knowledge, love, and the nature of time. Born in Czechoslovakia in 1937, Stoppard is celebrated for his sharp wit and profound philosophical insights. His acclaimed works include Shakespeare in Love(Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay), Leopoldstadt (Tony Award for Best Play), and the film adaptation of Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina.

Premiering in 1993, Arcadia is a cornerstone of contemporary theatre, showcasing Stoppard’s ability to weave complex ideas with engaging narratives. Set in a stately English country house in Sidley Park, Arcadia shifts between two timelines. The first, in the early 1800s, follows the aristocratic Coverly family, including the precocious and brilliant young mathematician Thomasina Coverly (Alyssa Hurtado), her tutor Septimus Hodge (Ismael Soto III), the lady of the manor, Lady Croom (Lara Toner Haddock), and the pretentious fool and unaccomplished poet Ezra Chater (Ben Wolfe). In this era, knowledge is fueled by curiosity and the pursuit of the unknown, honor is valued above all, and a sharp tongue serves as the currency of high intellect.

Cast of Arcadia

PC: Austin Playhouse

The second timeline, set in the present day, features two literary scholars, the stoic Hannah Jarvis (Andrea Osborne) and the flamboyant Bernard Nightingale (Tobie Minor) and the Coverly descendents. The two Byronly scholars engage in a battle of wits in a chaotic race to uncover the historical events that transpired in the same house two centuries earlier. In the present time, knowledge is driven by the pursuit of perfection and recognition, and honor plays a lesser role in human behavior.

At its core, Arcadia poses essential questions about progress. Stoppard deftly illustrates that while we may seek clarity through reason and analysis, the messy, chaotic nature of human experience often defies logic. The constant across both timelines is chaos. It is intricately woven into the narrative and themes, reflecting both intellectual and emotional turmoil. The theory of chaos is explored through the scientific inquiries of Thomasina (past) and Valentine (present), while character interactions reveal the unpredictable nature of human emotions and relationships. Stoppard's signature sharp dialogue further adds to this unpredictability. Additionally, the intersection of past and present in the second act illustrates that history is not linear.

Drawing inspiration from real historical figures, particularly Lord Byron, Stoppard contrasts present-day speculations with past events, highlighting that the truth is often written between the lines. The brilliant narrative and clever staging reveal connections between characters and events in both timelines—whether through a picture book showcasing a poorly designed garden or a leaf symbolizing scientific curiosity. The simple yet effective set design by Mike Toner convincingly transports audiences between the two timelines without changing a single prop or set piece.

The cast delivers exceptional performances. Standout performances include Alyssa Hurtado, who shines as Thomasina, embodying her youthful brilliance and curiosity. Ismael Soto III captures Septimus's blend of intellect and vulnerability with poise and charm. Tobie Minor as Bernard Nightingale is charismatic and witty, infusing the character with humour and depth, and Andrea Osborne expertly balances academic rigor with emotional insight as Hannah Jarvis.

Rounding up the outstanding cast are Huck Huckaby as Jellaby and Richard Noakes, Matt Connelly as Captain Brice, Sarah Chong Dickey as Chloe Coverly, Joseph Garlock as Valentine Coverly, and Liam Minor as Gus and Augustus Coverly.

Lara Toner Haddock’s direction brings Stoppard’s intricate script to life with clarity and flair. Additionally, her portrayal of Lady Croom adds another layer of richness to the production, showcasing her versatility as both director and performer.

Austin Playhouse's production of Arcadia is a stunning and well-executed piece of theatre. The play challenges audiences to reflect on life's complexities while providing an engaging and often humorous narrative. Whether you're a seasoned theatre-goer or a newcomer, experiencing Arcadia invites you to embrace the chaos of existence and find beauty in the pursuit of knowledge.

Duration: 2 hours and 30 min including intermission

Arcadia

Book by Tom Stoppard

Directed by Lara Toner Haddock

Now playing through October 6th, 2024

Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm

Saturday, Sept 21 at 2pm

Sunday, Sept 22 at 5pm

Sunday Sept 29, & Oct 6 at 2pm

Saturday, Oct 5 at 2pm & 7:30pm

Austin Playhouse West Campus

405 W. 22nd St.

Austin, TX 78705

