Photos: First Look at THE ROCK HORROR PICTURE SHOW at the ZACH Theatre

The production plays now through May 1st.

Apr. 9, 2022  

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is running at the ZACH Theatre from now through May 1st. With music, lyrics and book by Richard O'Brien, the cult-classic returns to ZACH this time as part of ZACH360 with audience involvement and participation packs as part of the event.

Casting includes CECIL WASHINGTON JR. (Sunday in the Park) as Frank-N-Furter, Daisy Wright as Janet Weiss, JORDAN BARRON as Brad Majors, Cameron Mitchell Bell (80s Dance Party) as Riff Raff, Jill Blackwood (Sunday in the Park, Rocky Horror) as Magenta/Usherette, HALLIE WALKER as Columbia/Usherette, Logan Hart (Jagged Little Pill) as Rocky, Chris Cornwell as Eddie/Dr. Scott/Guitar, KAILA BURRITT and NATALIE CLAIRE FREEMAN as Usherettes, and RICHARD ROBICHAUX ("Bigshot", "Boyhood", "Bernie") as the Narrator.

The Rocky Horror Show is directed by Dave Steakley with musical direction by ALLEN ROBERTSON. Additional production team includes SCOTT GROH as scenic and property designer, Ashton Murphy as projection designer, Susan Branch TOWNE as costume designer, SERRET JENSEN as hair and makeup designer, AUSTIN BROWN as lighting designer, CRAIG BROCK as sound designer, Robin Lewis as choreographer, JEN MALHSTEAD YOUNG assistant choreographer, and CATE TUCKER as the stage manager.

The show features Music, Lyrics and Book by Richard O'Brien. The ZACH360 is located in The Topfer at ZACH, 202 South Lamar, Austin, TX 78704. Tickets start at $25 and are available at ZACH's box office - 512-476-0541 x1 - or online at zachtheatre.org. For more information, visit zachtheatre.org/rockyhorror.

Innocent sweethearts Brad and Janet find themselves seeking shelter at a mysterious castle on a dark and stormy night, where they encounter mad scientist Dr. Frank "N" Furter, his "perfect" creation Rocky, and an assortment of other crazy creatures. ZACH's spin on the cult-classic, complete with party-packs and audience participation, is a rollicking night out that will have you doing the "Time Warp (again)!"

The show is recommended for ages 14 and up for adult content and sexual themes. It runs two hours and ten minutes including one twenty-minute intermission.

Take a look at the production below!

Hallie Walker in The Rocky Horror Show at ZACH Theatre. Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro

(L to R) Jordan Barron and Daisy Wright in The Rocky Horror Show at ZACH Theatre. Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro

(L to R) Jordan Barron and Daisy Wright in The Rocky Horror Show at ZACH Theatre. Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro

(L to R) Jordan Barron and Daisy Wright in The Rocky Horror Show at ZACH Theatre. Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro

(L to R) Hallie Walker, Cameron Mitchell Bell, Jordan Barron, Daisy Wright and Jill Blackwood in The Rocky Horror Show at ZACH Theatre. Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro

Cast of The Rocky Horror Show at ZACH Theatre. Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro

(Front, L to R) Logan Hart and Cecil Washington Jr. (Back, L to R) Cameron Mitchell Bell, Jordan Barron, and Daisy Wright in The Rocky Horror Show at ZACH Theatre. Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro

Hallie Walker, Cameron Mitchell Bell, Cecil Washington Jr and Jill Blackwood in The Rocky Horror Show at ZACH Theatre. Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro

Jill Blackwood, Hallie Walker, Logan Hart, Cecil Washington Jr and Cameron Mitchell Bell in The Rocky Horror Show at ZACH Theatre. Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro

Cameron Mitchell Bell, Logan Hart, Cecil Washington Jr, Daisy Wright and Jordan Barron in The Rocky Horror Show at ZACH Theatre. Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro

Hallie Walker and Chris Cornwell in The Rocky Horror Show at ZACH Theatre. Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro

Chris Cornwell and Jill Blackwood in The Rocky Horror Show at ZACH Theatre. Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro

Jill Blackwood in The Rocky Horror Show at ZACH Theatre. Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro

Cast of The Rocky Horror Show at ZACH Theatre. Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro

Daisy Wright, Jordan Barron, Jill Blackwood, Cecil Washington Jr, Cameron Mitchell Bell, Logan Hart and Chris Cornwell in The Rocky Horror Show at ZACH Theatre. Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro

Daisy Wright, Jordan Barron, Jill Blackwood, Cecil Washington Jr, Cameron Mitchell Bell, Logan Hart and Chris Cornwell in The Rocky Horror Show at ZACH Theatre. Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro

Jill Blackwood in The Rocky Horror Show at ZACH Theatre. Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro

Cameron Mitchell Bell in The Rocky Horror Show at ZACH Theatre. Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro

Logan Hart in The Rocky Horror Show at ZACH Theatre. Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro

Hallie Walker and cast in The Rocky Horror Show at ZACH Theatre. Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro

Cecil Washington Jr. in The Rocky Horror Show at ZACH Theatre. Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro

Cast of The Rocky Horror Show at ZACH Theatre. Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro


