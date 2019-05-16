PARALLEL LIVES Comes to City Theatre Austin

Kicking off the 2019 summer season, City Theatre Austin will present Kathy Najimy and Mo Gaffney's hilarious and insightful cult comedy Parallel Lives. Two women, twenty-five characters, and an evening of laughter that you will never forget. It's a must see!

Supreme Being One - How are the females doing down there with all that sex and birth business? Supreme Being Two - They're pissed!

Written by the brilliant Kathy Najimy and Mo Gaffney, and based on their Off-Broadway hit show, this smart, absolutely wild comedic favorite has its way again with City Theatre. Welcome to the outrageous universe of Kathy and Mo, two actresses who come together for a total of twenty-five or so odd characters - emphasis on "odd' and "characters" - in the wildest of sketches examining the plight of women, in all her forms. With boundless humor, no stone is left unturned in this riotous skewering of misogyny, sexual identity, religion, homophobia, childbirth, friendship, growing up and growing old, and the ongoing quest to find love in a modern world handicapped by capricious gods - or in this case goddesses.

The show stars the dynamic duo of Roxy Becker and Helyn Rain Messenger. Roxy has tread the Austin stages for over 13 years performing with The Vortex, Frontera, Salvage Vanguard, and the Rude Mechs. More recently, she has been working with Loaded Gun Theory, Austin Shakespeare, Capital T, Teatro Vivo, Scriptworks, and FronteraFest with multiple appearances in Austin's Best of Fest. After graduating from the St. Edward's University theatre program, Helyn lived and worked in New York, performing with Monsterpiece Theatre Collective, Theatre Row "Best Debut Performer", Bedlam Ensemble and co-creating The Pedestrians, a Brooklyn theater troupe. In Austin, she has explored with the dearly-missed Palindrome Theatre, performed numerous shows at the Mary Moody Northern Theatre, and is a B. Iden Payne nominee. The show is directed and designed by Artistic Director Andy Berkovsky with costume design by Bert Flanagan. The City Theatre Company is excited to be celebrating its 13th anniversary season of live theatre entertainment in Austin. CTC is an Austin-based, not-for-profit arts organization and is sponsored in part by the Austin Creative Alliance and the Austin Cultural Arts Division. Founded in 2006, the company has been recognized by the Austin Critics Table Awards, the B. Iden Payne Awards, the Central Texas Excellence in Theatre Awards, Austin Live Theatre, BroadwayWorld Austin and has twice been voted "Best Theatre Company" by Austin American-Statesman's Austin 360. CTC is dedicated in providing quality theatrical experiences and entertainment for Austin artists and its community and continues the commitment to making productions accessible for everyone. CTC offers its discount ticket program with $10 Thursday seats and $12 student seats for any show. The ticket discount is available throughout the 2018 - 2019 season.

May 30 - June 15. Thursday - Saturday 8 pm. Sunday 3 pm.

Trinity Street Playhouse. 901 Trinity Street. Austin, TX 78701.

General Seating $15. Center Row Reserved $20-25. Thursday all seats $10. Tickets at the door $20. Group and student discounts. Reservations 512-524-2870 or info@citytheatreaustin.org.





