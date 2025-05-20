Nominations Announced for 2024/2025 Austin Theatre Critics Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



We are thrilled to announce the Austin Theatre Critics Awards Nominations for the 2024-2025 Live Theatre Season.

Austin’s Theatre Critics from Austin-American Statesman, The Austin Chronicle, CTX Live Theatre, BroadwayWorld, Bat City, Sun News Austin, and more, have partnered with ATXTheatre.org to celebrate the incredible artistic talent that makes Austin, TX a vibrant and unforgettable cultural hub!

From bold new works to reimagined classics, this season shines a spotlight on the actors, directors, designers, choreographers, and storytellers who breathe life into our stages. Join us as we honor the passion, creativity, and resilience of our theatre community.

We congratulate all nominees and hope to see everyone on June 9th!

2025 Austin Theatre Critics Awards Ceremony

Monday, June 9th, 2025

7:00–9:00 PM

The 04 CEnter

2701 S. Lamar Blvd

Austin, TX

Tickets are free, but you must obtain a ticket to secure your place.



Full List of Nominees

Nominees for Outstanding Costume Design:

Cecelia Gay, The Three Musketeers, The Archive Theater

Dawn Allee, King Lear, The Baron’s Men

Renee Osborn, All For One, The Baron’s Men

Bert Flanagan, The Cover of Life, City Theatre Austin

Maddy Lamb, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, The Filigree Theatre

Teresa Carson, The Little Mermaid, Summer Stock Austin

Nominees for Outstanding Scenic Design:

Robyn Conner, Exit Strategy, Beyond August Productions

Theada Haining, Company, Roustabout and The Little Mermaid, Summer Stock Austin

Michelle Ney, Bob & Jean: A Love Story and Jersey Boys, ZACH Theatre

Cody Arn, Trash Planet, Bottle Alley Theatre Company

Ann Marie Gordon, Sunny Days and Rabbits and Mother Tree, The VORTEX

Sotirios Livaditis, The Lehman Trilogy, ZACH Theatre

Nominees for Outstanding Lighting Design:

Lucinda Culver, The Normal Heart, Austin Rainbow Theatre

Gavin Kenter, Trash Planet, Bottle Alley Theatre Company

Patrick Anthony, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, The Filigree Theatre and Falsettos, Ground Floor Theatre

Kathryn Eader, Company, Roustabout

Amy Lewis, Feast, Shrewd Productions

Benjamin Gantose, The Lehman Trilogy, ZACH Theatre

Nominees for Outstanding Sound Design:

Robert S. Fisher, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Austin Playhouse

Allen Robertson, Bob & Jean: A Love Story, ZACH Theatre

Michael Kiley, The Lehman Trilogy, ZACH Theatre

Louie Espinoza, Nunsense: The Mega Musical, Mary Moody Northen Theatre

Austin Brion, Company, Roustabout

Johann Solo, Rabbits, The VORTEX

Nominations for Outstanding Touring Show:

MJ, the Musical ~ Texas Performing Arts, Broadway in Austin

Frozen ~ Texas Performing Arts, Broadway in Austin

Come From Away ~ Texas Performing Arts, Broadway in Austin

Girl From The North Country ~ Texas Performing Arts, Broadway in Austin

Funny Girl ~ Texas Performing Arts, Broadway in Austin

Hamlet ~ Actors from the London Stage

Nominees for Outstanding Movement Direction:

Kelly Hasandras, King of Hearts, The Alchemy Theatre

Sadé M. Jones, The Black Feminist Guide to the Human Body, The VORTEX

Richard Cerato, Falsettos, Ground Floor Theatre

Chris Shin, Anything Goes, TexARTS

Ginger Morris, Noah Wood, Lena Owens, and Kristie Copeland, Guys and Dolls, Summer Stock Austin

Ellenor Riley-Condit, A Beautiful Day in November on the Banks of the Greatest of the Great Lakes, UT Austin Department of Theatre & Dance

Nominees for Outstanding Musical Direction:

Adam Roberts, Company, Roustabout

Marita Stryker & Adam Roberts, Guys and Dolls, Summer Stock Austin

Michael Morse, Jane Eyre, Austin Shakespeare

Allen Robertson, A Christmas Carol, ZACH Theatre

Lyn Koenning, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Austin Playhouse

Lyn Koenning, Legally Blonde, Zilker Theatre Productions





Nominees for Outstanding Director of a Play:

Molly Fonseca, Hungry Teenage Track Stars, Broad Theatre

Dr. Brian Cheslik, Tiny Beautiful Things, Deaf Austin Theatre

Shawn Sides, Our Town, Rude Mechs

Melissa McKnight, Feast, Shrewd Productions

Dave Steakley, The Lehman Trilogy, ZACH Theatre

Elizabeth V. Newman, Suddenly Last Summer, The Filigree Theatre

Nominees for Outstanding Director of a Musical:

Michael Cooper, King of Hearts, The Alchemy Theatre

Liz Fisher, The Yeomen of the Guard, Gilbert & Sullivan Austin

Cassie Abate, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, ZACH Theatre

Adam Roberts, Company, Roustabout

Trace Turner, Falsettos, Ground Floor Theatre

Nominations for Outstanding Ensemble:

King of Hearts, The Alchemy Theatre

The Three Musketeers, The Archive Theater

The Cover of Life, City Theatre Austin

Company, Roustabout

A Beautiful Day in November on the Banks of the Greatest of the Great Lakes, UT Austin Department of Theatre & Dance

Nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play:

Andrea Osborn in Arcadia, Austin Playhouse

Sarah Zeringue in Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, Austin Playhouse

Bethany Borsotti in Tiny Beautiful Things, Deaf Austin Theatre

Linda Nenno in Suddenly Last Summer, The Filigree Theatre

Janelle Buchanan in My H-E-B, Hyde Park Theatre

Christina Little-Manley in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, The Stage Austin

Nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play:

A.Y. Oza in Jane Eyre, Austin Shakespeare

Tobie Minor in Arcadia, Austin Playhouse

N.R. Oglesby in Trash Planet, Bottle Alley Theatre Company

Mike Ooi in Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, The Filigree Theatre

Mike Ooi in Dial M for Murder, Jarrott Productions

Matt Hislope in Waiting for Godot, Hyde Park Theatre

Scot Friedman in Copenhagen, The Stage Austin

Nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical:

Amber Quick in Nunsense: The Mega Musical, Mary Moody Northen Theatre

Gabrielle North in Nunsense: The Mega Musical, Mary Moody Northen Theatre

Laura Huffman Powell in Company, Roustabout

Mariel Ardila in Company, Roustabout

Jude Thurman in Guys and Dolls, Summer Stock Austin

Sarah Burke in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, ZACH Theatre

Kylie Brunngraber in Legally Blonde, Zilker Theatre Productions

Nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical:

Trey Deason in The Yeomen of the Guard, Gilbert & Sullivan Austin

Jacob Rosenbaum in Sweeney Todd, Georgetown Palace

Jacob Rosenbaum in Falsettos, Ground Floor Theatre

Quincy Kuykendall in Company, Roustabout

Noah Wood in Guys and Dolls, Summer Stock Austin

Logan Foster in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, ZACH Theatre

Sebastian Vitale in King of Hearts, The Alchemy Theatre

Nominees for Outstanding Actress in a Play:

Lucky Cantu, 26 Miles, Different Stages

Maddie Scanlan, Suddenly Last Summer, The Filigree Theatre

Katherine Catmull, Feast, Shrewd Productions

Kathleen Fletcher, Rabbits, The VORTEX

Stephanie Crugnola, Hamlet, Walking Shadow Shakespeare

Nisi Sturgis, What the Constitution Means to Me, ZACH Theatre

Nominees for Outstanding Actor in a Play:

Andy Bond, King Lear, The Baron’s Men

Aaron Alexander, Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, Austin Playhouse

Will Gibson Douglas, The Shark is Broken, Jarrott Productions

Rick Felkins, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, The Stage Austin

Peter Frechette, The Lehman Trilogy, ZACH Theatre

Ryan Bradley, Rabbits, The VORTEX

Nominees for Outstanding Actress in a Musical:

Megan Hudson in Legally Blonde, Zilker Theatre Productions

Leslie McDonel, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, ZACH Theatre

Gabrielle North, The Little Mermaid, Summer Stock Austin

Megan DeYoung, Falsettos, Ground Floor Theatre

Kristin Bilodeau, The Yeomen of the Guard, Gilbert & Sullivan Austin

Sarah Fleming Walker, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Austin Playhouse

Nominees for Outstanding Actor in a Musical:

Patrick Regner, King of Hearts, The Alchemy Theatre

Andrew Cannata, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Austin Playhouse

Sam Johnson, The Yeomen of the Guard, Gilbert & Sullivan Austin

Seth David Mitchell, Company, Roustabout

Jordan Williams, Guys and Dolls, Summer Stock Austin

Nick Anastasia, Jersey Boys, ZACH Theatre

Nominations for Outstanding Original Script:

Bob & Jean: A Love Story by Robert Schenkkan, ZACH Theatre

The Black Feminist Guide to the Human Body by Lisa B. Thompson, The VORTEX

Rabbits by Sarah Saltwick, The VORTEX

Aurora by Chris Fontanes, Bottle Alley Theatre Company

Hungry Teenage Track Stars by Anikka Lekven, Broad Theatre

Wanna Play by Christine Hoang, Color Arc Productions

The Illusionary Games of Edward Rye by Ashley Griffin, The Filigree Theatre

Nominations for Outstanding Production of a Play:

Feast, Shrewd Productions

The Lehman Trilogy, ZACH Theatre

Our Town, Rude Mechs

Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, The Filigree Theatre

Hungry Teenage Track Stars, Broad Theatre

Waiting for Godot, Hyde Park Theatre

Nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical:

King of Hearts, The Alchemy Theatre

Company, Roustabout

Guys and Dolls, Summer Stock Austin

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, ZACH Theatre

Jersey Boys, ZACH Theatre

Falsettos, Ground Floor Theatre

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 16% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 15% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now!