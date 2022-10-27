Marc A. PouhÃ© & Chanel Haynes to Star in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre's rockin' holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol will return for the eighth year to The Topfer at ZACH playing November 16 - December 31 with MARC POUHÃ‰ returning to the role of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Also returning this season is CHANEL HAYNES who will rejoin the show as Ghost of Christmas Present. Most recently seen as Tina Turner on London's West End and with the Rolling Stones in Milan, 2022 will be the first time Chanel has returned to A Christmas Carol since 2018.

Other returning cast favorites include PAUL SANCHEZ as Bob Cratchit, RODERICK SANFORD as Marley/Fezziwig/Reverend, and KENNY WILLIAMS as Ghost of Christmas Past.

A Christmas Carol is conceived, adapted and directed by Producing Artistic Director DAVE STEAKLEY. Additional production team includes ALLEN ROBERTSON as musical director, JENNIFER YOUNG MAHLSTEADT as choreographer, BOB LAVALLE as scenic & properties designer, RODD SIMONSEN as projection designer, SUSAN BRANCH TOWNE as costume designer, SERRET JENSEN as hair and makeup designer, SARAH MAINES as lighting designer, AUSTIN BROWN as associate lighting designer, JENNIFER GONZALES as assistant lighting designer, CRAIG BROCK as sound designer, IAN KEVIN SCOTT as stage manager.

Full cast and production team to be announced shortly.

Special Events in celebration of A Christmas Carol:

Pride Night on Thursday, November 17, 2022

Couch Potato Party on Friday, November 18, 2022

Couch Potato Party on Friday, November 18, 2022

Press and Champagne Opening Night - Saturday, November 19, 2022

ALS/Open Captioned Performance on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 2:30pm

A Christmas Carol

When: November 16-December 31, 2022

Where: The Topfer at ZACH | 202 South Lamar | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets: Start at $25 available at ZACH's box office - 512-476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org

Summary: zachtheatre.org/christmascarol

Austin's hottest holiday tradition is BACK, with new music and surprises to ring in the season. ZACH's singular adaptation of Dickens' A Christmas Carol is a musical sleigh ride through rhythm and time, infusing the traditional Victorian story with a score that spans all genres and eras. This family-friendly spectacular creates an infectious spirit that has everyone dancing in the aisles. Celebrate the season with the loving Cratchit family and three soulful ghosts as they take Ebenezer Scrooge on a joyride to rediscover his heart and love for human kindness.

Age recommendation: Six and up

Run time: Two hours and twenty minutes with a 20-minute intermission.

TICKETING AND MEMBERSHIPS:

Tickets are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541 Tuesday through Friday, 12-5 p.m. Free, short term and convenient parking available at the front entrance. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Student Rush Tickets are $17 one hour before show time (with valid ID). A limited amount of Pay-What-You-Will tickets are available the day of for Mainstage preview performances November 16-20 only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0594 x245 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.

ZACH XP memberships are $39 per month and give access to all 2022-23 season Mainstage and Family series shows. ZACH XP Members get early-access to reserve seats. Visit zachtheatre.org/zachxp to learn more.

COVID PROTOCOLS AND HEALTH AND SAFETY:

Though masks are optional at ZACH Theatre at this time, wearing a high-quality mask (KF94, KN95, or better) is encouraged as it can provide individuals with additional protection.

The health and safety of our ZACH family has always been our first priority, and we will continue to monitor risk levels in Austin and update our policies in accordance with CDC and Austin Public Health guidelines.

Find a complete list of ZACH's Health & Safety commitments, please visit zachtheatre.org/healthandsafety.

About ZACH Theatre

A non-profit organization, ZACH creates intimate theatre experiences that ignite the imagination, inspire the spirit, and engage the community. As Austin's leading professional producing theatre, ZACH employs more than 300 actors, musicians, and designers annually to create its own diverse array of nationally recognized plays and musicals under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley and Managing Director Jamie Herlich Mclalwain. Each year, ZACH serves nearly 140,000 Central Texans - 57,000 of which are children and youth who participate in our education and outreach programs, as well as inspiring camps and classes. Founded in 1932, ZACH is the longest continuously running theatre company in the state of Texas, and one of the ten oldest in the country. Visit https://www.zachtheatre.org for more information.

ZACH Theatre's 2022-23 Season is sponsored in part by Baylor Scott & White Health, Holiday Inn-Town Lake, Betty Nowlin, and Carolyn and Marc Seriff; and by grants from The Shubert Foundation, Junior League of Austin, The National Endowment for the Arts, Texas Commission on the Arts, and the Cultural Arts Division of The City of Austin Economic Development Department.

