MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING is Coming to Mary Moody Northen Theatre

Mary Moody Northen Theatre at St. Edward’s University will continue its 53rd season with William Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Robert Tolaro.

Set in 1960s Italy, this stylish reimagining of Shakespeare’s classic tale of love, wit, and deception bursts with vintage flair, live music, and romantic charm. Sparks fly between the quick-tongued Beatrice and Benedick as they wage a “merry war” of words, while young lovers Hero and Claudio face a villain’s schemes that threaten to tear them apart. Equal parts romance and romp, Much Ado About Nothing celebrates the triumph of love, laughter, and second chances.

Director Robert Tolaro, longtime MMNT collaborator, brings decades of experience as a director, stage manager, and educator. Tolaro is an adjunct faculty member at St. Ed's and has served as the production stage manager for countless MMNT productions. Recently, he stage-managed Holland Taylor in her one-woman show Ann! at Lincoln Center.

The creative team includes Donna Coughlin (Scenic Design), Avalon McPhail (Costume Design), Jackson Wood (Lighting Design), Louie Espinoza (Sound Design), Kiryat Jearim Castillo (Props Design), Anna Fugate-Downs (Hair and Makeup Design), and Lisa Goering (Production Stage Manager).

The cast features an ensemble of St. Edward’s University performing arts students including Jackson Childs as Benedick, Tori Petrosino as Beatrice, Annika Roberts as Hero, and Jake McDonald as Claudio alongside guest artists Sheila Gordon as Antonia and Patrick Lawlor as Leonato.