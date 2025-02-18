LA MALETA DE MAEBELLE To Be Remounted In Round Rock And Austin

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Glass Half Full Theatre in partnership with Penfold Theatre Company will remount the acclaimed charming production for all ages, La Maleta de Maebelle, this spring at Penfold Theatre's new Round Rock venue and in Austin at the Dougherty Arts Center.

Originally presented during Glass Half Full Theatre's 2023-24 season, audiences and critics fell in love with La Maleta de Maebelle. The play garnered 11 nominations from the B. Iden Payne Awards, netting 2 wins: one for Stephanie Vasquez Fonseca as a Lead Performer in Theatre For Young Audiences, and another for Kade Conklin for Outstanding Prop Design. Audiences also highlighted the play's soothing message, Glass Half Full's signature cheeky-and-inventive stagecraft and storycraft, and the performances by Stephanie Vasquez Fonseca and Gricelda Silva.

A story about a bird preparing for migration and his Colombian human friend who rediscovers her roots, La Maleta de Maebelle asks why we hold on to physical belongings and what happens if we let them go. The play is an adaptation of Tricia Tusa's Reading Rainbow book Maebelle's Suitcase, enriched with Colombian hat-making cultural heritage, soundscape, and ecology. It features felt-head human puppets by acclaimed Venezuelan puppeteer Anatar Malmor-Gagné, bird puppets by Austin puppeteer Caroline Reck, and a score of Colombian rhythms and string melodies by Kiko Villamizar.

Maebelle will be performed for Round Rock and Austin audiences in public performances, but also for RRSD and AISD schools, who will have access to reduced ticket prices. It continues Glass Half Full's long-standing reputation as an artistic and educational innovator for AISD, offering environmentally- and socially relevant stories delivered bilingually.

“As a longtime fan of Glass Half Full Theatre personally, it is a tremendous opportunity to bring their adaptation of Maebelle's Suitcase to our new stage in Round Rock,” said Penfold Theatre Producing Artistic Director, Ryan Crowder. “With its imaginative storytelling, valuable message and bilingual dialogue, the show is a perfect way to begin our new Theatre for Young Audiences series, the aim of which is to engage children with accessible productions tailored to their world.”

“Maebelle's story was so well-received last year,” said Glass Half Full Theatre's Co-Artistic Director, Khristián Méndez Aguirre. “The artistic team feels privileged to share this story with an even broader audience in Round Rock and in Austin. Because overall our run is longer this year, we will be able to offer several school shows in addition to public performances. It's a win-win!”

Based on the original book by Tricia Tusa, La Maleta de Maebelle was adapted by Caroline Reck and Gricelda Silva and features original award-winning cast member Stephanie Vasquez Fonseca and critically acclaimed actor Sarita Ocón in her Austin debut. Maxwell Hanesworth understudies the puppeteer role.

Directed by Caroline Reck with original score by Kiko Villamizar. Additional Production Team includes dramaturgy by Henry Castillo; sound design by K. Eliot Hayes; lighting design by Rachel Atkinson; puppetry design by Caroline Reck and Anatar Malmor-Gagné; properties design by Kade Conklin; scenic design by Connor Hopkins and Caroline Reck; human and puppet costume design by Kelli Bland; technical direction by Connor Hopkins; stage management by Zac Crofford; and graphic design, marketing and production management by Khristián Méndez Aguirre.

Performance Details

Glass Half Full Theatre's La Maleta de Maebelle | April – May, 2025

La Maleta de Maebelle by Glass Half Full Theatre

based on the original book by Tricia Tusa

adapted by Gricelda Silva and Caroline Reck

directed by Caroline Reck

original score by Kiko Villamizar

Penfold Theatre presents Glass Half Full's La Maleta de Maebelle

April 5 and 12, 2025 at 4pm | April 6 and 13 at 2 & 4pm

Penfold Theatre | 2021 N. Mays Street, Suite 290 | Round Rock, TX 78664

Tickets are $15 (youth) and $20 (adults); children under 2 are FREE. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Glass Hall Full presents La Maleta de Maebelle

April 26, May 3, and May 10, 2025 at 2pm (May 10 is ASL Interpreted performance)

Doughtery Arts Center | 1100 Barton Springs Rd. | Austin, TX 78704

Tickets are $10-20 (youth) and $15-25 (adult) and are on a sliding scale. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

