HANS ZIMMER LIVE North American Tour Adds Final Shows In Winter 2025

Last call! Due to overwhelming demand for the sold-out Hans Zimmer Live 2024 North American fall tour, the award-winning film composer is adding five additional shows in winter 2025 including Austin, Nashville, Columbus (OH), Brooklyn, and Baltimore. Zimmer says these performances are the last opportunity for fans to see Hans Zimmer Live before he begins working on a brand-new live production. General onsale tickets can be purchased at starting Thursday, November 21 at 10 a.m. local time. The 2025 tour dates include:

Friday, January 31

Austin, Texas

Moody Center

Sunday, February 2

Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena

Tuesday, February 4

Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena

Thursday, February 6

Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Arena

Friday, February 7

Baltimore, Maryland

CFG Arena

"This will be the last chance to see this version of Hans Zimmer Live. The next time we tour, it will be a completely new production, setlist, and arrangements," says Zimmer, who was recently touted by Entertainment Weekly as a "pure entertainer, capable of weaving great sentiment into a hugely compelling, must-see experience."

Hans Zimmer Live showcases the multiple Academy Award and Grammy winning composer's groundbreaking audio and visual show featuring a selection of the composer's scores, brought to life by Zimmer and his 18-piece live band and full orchestra. The newly arranged concert suites include music from Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight, Interstellar, The Lion King, The Last Samurai and Dune, for which Zimmer received his second Academy Award.

About Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer has scored more than 500 projects across all mediums, which combined, have grossed more than 28 billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Zimmer has been honored with two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, four Grammys, an American Music Award, and a Tony Award. His work highlights include Dune: Part One, Top Gun: Maverick, No Time to Die, Gladiator, The Thin Red Line, As Good as It Gets, Rain Man, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Thelma and Louise, The Last Samurai, 12 Years A Slave, Blade Runner 2049 (co-scored w/ Benjamin Wallfisch) and Dunkirk, as well as multiple seasons of David Attenborough's Prehistoric Planet, and Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, the follow-up to his Academy Award-winning score for Dune: Part One.

Zimmer most recently created the score for Steve McQueen's BLITZ, which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. Starring Saoirse Ronan and Harris Dickinson, the film released in theaters on November 1 and will release on Apple TV+ on November 22. Upcoming, he scored Joseph Kosinski's F1, which is set to premiere on June 27, 2025 from Warner Bros. Beyond his award-winning compositions, Zimmer is a remarkably successful touring artist, having just concluded his first North American "Hans Zimmer Live" tour, after the tour's second round in Europe. He has also performed in the Middle East at Dubai's renowned Coca-Cola Arena for two consecutive nights as well as Formula 1's Singapore Grand Prix.

