Glass Half Full Theatre to Launch MAEBELLE'S SUITCASE / LA MALETA DE MAEBELLE National Tour

Glass Half Full Theatre is hitting the road for its seventh national tour with the award-winning bilingual play Maebelle’s Suitcase / La Maleta de Maebelle. The tour kicks off September 28, 2025 in Austin at Huston-Tillotson University’s King-Seabrook Chapel, presented by the Paramount and State Theatres, before traveling to 12 cities across the Midwest, South, and East Coast this fall.

The production has already been recognized at home in Austin, securing two B. Iden Payne Awards: Outstanding Lead Performer for Stephanie Vasquez Fonseca and Outstanding Properties Design for Kade Conklin, out of 11 nominations; adding to the troupe’s dozens of B. Iden Payne and Austin Critics’ Table Awards.

This tour marks a milestone for Glass Half Full Theatre, whose national presence has grown steadily over the last decade. Previous productions have included three national tours of Petra and the Wolf (with a 16-person company, that included the music ensemble Mother Falcon) and three tours of Cenicienta, which have reached tens of thousands of young audiences across the country. In single-region tours, the company has also toured regionally with Once There Were Six Seasons (Connecticut), Yamel Cucuy (California).

“Our hearts are soaring knowing that Maebelle and Binkle will meet so many young people across the heartland of the nation,” said co-creators Gricelda Silva and Caroline Reck. “We are proud that Austin-made stories and Austin-based artists get to showcase their artistry on regional and national stages, this time with a Colombian twist and score.”

The company is now actively booking a second, 2027 Maebelle national tour through their booking agent, Holden Arts and Associates.

MAEBELLE FALL 2025 TOUR DATES

La Maleta de Maebelle by Glass Half Full Theatre

based on the original book by Tricia Tusa

adapted by Gricelda Silva and Caroline Reck

directed by Caroline Reck

original score by Kiko Villamizar

Featuring Stephanie Vasquez Fonseca and Sarita Ocón

TOUR KICK-OFF IN AUSTIN, TX

September 28, 2025 – 3pm

Huston-Tillotson University King-Seabrook Chapel (presented by the Paramount Theatre)

900 Chicon Street, Austin, TX 78702

Tickets on sale on now at austintheatre.org.

ADDITIONAL DATES:

● Sept 28: Tour Kick-off! Huston-Tillotson University King-Seabrook Chapel (presented by the Paramount Theatre) – Austin, TX

● Oct 6–10: Starr Theatre at the Walton Arts Center — Fayetteville, AR

● Oct 21: Center for the Performing Arts — University Park, IL

● Oct 23: Jarson-Kaplan Theater — Cincinnati, OH

● Oct 27–28: Gaillard Center — Charleston, SC

● Oct 30: The Paramount Theater — Charlottesville, VA

● Nov 3: Amaturo Theatre, Broward Center for the Performing Arts — Ft. Lauderdale, FL

● Nov 5: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall — Sarasota, FL

● Nov 7: Julius Littman Performing Arts Theater — North Miami Beach, FL

● Nov 10: Mahaffey Theater — St. Petersburg, FL

● Nov 12–14: Miami Theatre Center — Miami, FL

● Nov 17–21: Persson Hall, Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts — West Palm Beach, FL