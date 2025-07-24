Feature: SUMMERSTOCK AUSTIN 2025 SEASON at McCullough Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last weekend, the McCullough Theatre in Austin, TX, was alive with energy as Impact Arts hosted its highly anticipated SummerStock 2025 Season Preview, a vibrant evening of music, community, and celebration that once again proved why this program is one of the crown jewels of Austin’s cultural landscape.

The showcase featured standout musical numbers from a rich tapestry of past and potential productions, including Rent, Chicago, Annie, West Side Story, Les Misérables, and more. The diverse selection offered a thrilling glimpse of what Impact Arts has accomplished and what might lie ahead, leaving the audience clapping, cheering, and hungry for more. From the powerful harmonies of Les Misérables to the rhythmic precision of Chicago, each number was a testament to the remarkable young talent that Impact Arts continues to cultivate year after year.

But the evening held even deeper resonance with a heartfelt celebration of Ginger Morris, founder and longtime director of SummerStock Austin. In an emotional moment, Morris was inducted into Austin Arts Hall of Fame, a well-deserved honor recognizing over 25 years of dedication to youth, education, and the arts. The award was presented by longtime arts advocate and journalist Robert Faires, and as Morris took the stage with tears in her eyes, she reflected on her journey as an artist, educator, and leader.

That magic will continue this summer with two bold and beloved musicals: Mary Poppins and Jesus Christ Superstar. The preview included sneak-peek performances from both shows, and if the energy onstage is any indication, this season promises to be one of the company’s strongest yet.

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins

Runs July 24 through August 10, 2025

Original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman

Book by Julian Fellowes

New Songs and Additional Music and Lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe

Co-created by Cameron Mackintosh

Directed and music directed by Deonte Warren

Choreography by Barrett Davis

Associate Choreography by Noah Wood

Step into the world of cherry trees and chimney sweeps as the practically perfect nanny lands on the SummerStock stage in this enchanting musical based on the beloved books by P.L. Travers and the classic Disney film. Featuring iconic songs like “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Chim Chim Cher-ee,” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” Mary Poppins blends unforgettable melodies with inventive choreography and heartfelt storytelling.

The story follows the Banks family of London, who discover that life can be extraordinary when Mary Poppins arrives to teach them lessons in kindness, courage, and imagination. With its uplifting message about the importance of family and the magic in everyday life, this production is a joy-filled experience for audiences of all ages.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Runs August 1 through August 10, 2025

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Lyrics by Tim Rice

Directed by Ginger Morris and Greg Almanza

Music Direction by Adam Roberts

Choreography by Ginger Morris, Sara Burke, and Noah Wood

With its explosive rock score and emotionally charged storytelling, Jesus Christ Superstar remains one of the most groundbreaking musicals of all time. Written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, the show reimagines the final week of Jesus Christ’s life through the eyes of Judas Iscariot, exploring themes of faith, betrayal, political unrest, and humanity in a way that feels as relevant today as it did in 1970.

From the anthemic “Superstar” to the haunting ballad “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and the powerful “Gethsemane,” this sung-through rock opera delivers unforgettable moments at every turn.



SummerStock Austin, 2025 Season

McCullough Theatre

2375 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712



