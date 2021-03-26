Deaf Austin Theatre to Host 1st Annual Short Play Festival

Deaf Austin Theatre is excited to host the firrst annual Short Play Festival, featuring six new plays written by Deaf playwrights from all over the United States. The title of the play is DAT Short Play Festival. It will be livestreamed on Stellartickets.com on April 30, 2021 & May 1, 2021 - 7:00 PM.

Come check out the newest works by 6 amazing Deaf playwrights. All performances will be in American Sign Language. Voice overs and captions will be provided.

This will be a virtual event starting April 30th- May 15th, premiering six new short plays written by Deaf playwrights.

The event will start off with a 2 night premier live streamed event which will feature three of the six shows for this year's festival. Each night will have a Q&A with the writers and directors of that night's pieces. The live streamed event will be hosted by Sandra Mae Frank and Brian Andrew Cheslik.

Then all of the shows will be available for on- demand streaming through May 15th.

Tickets and more information available at lhttps://www.stellartickets.com/o/deaf-austin-theatre/events/dat-deaf-short-play-festival.