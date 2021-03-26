Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Deaf Austin Theatre to Host 1st Annual Short Play Festival

The event will start off with a 2 night premier live streamed event which will feature three of the six shows for this year's festival.

Mar. 26, 2021  

Deaf Austin Theatre is excited to host the firrst annual Short Play Festival, featuring six new plays written by Deaf playwrights from all over the United States. The title of the play is DAT Short Play Festival. It will be livestreamed on Stellartickets.com on April 30, 2021 & May 1, 2021 - 7:00 PM.

Come check out the newest works by 6 amazing Deaf playwrights. All performances will be in American Sign Language. Voice overs and captions will be provided.

This will be a virtual event starting April 30th- May 15th, premiering six new short plays written by Deaf playwrights.

The event will start off with a 2 night premier live streamed event which will feature three of the six shows for this year's festival. Each night will have a Q&A with the writers and directors of that night's pieces. The live streamed event will be hosted by Sandra Mae Frank and Brian Andrew Cheslik.

Then all of the shows will be available for on- demand streaming through May 15th.

Tickets and more information available at lhttps://www.stellartickets.com/o/deaf-austin-theatre/events/dat-deaf-short-play-festival.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Devon Hadsell
Devon Hadsell
Krysta Rodriguez
Krysta Rodriguez
DeMarius R. Copes
DeMarius R. Copes

Related Articles View More Austin Stories
Bang on a Can Announces BANG ON A CAN Marathon Live Online Photo

Bang on a Can Announces BANG ON A CAN Marathon Live Online

THE COHEN NEW WORKS FESTIVAL to be Presented by Texas Theatre and Dance at The University Photo

THE COHEN NEW WORKS FESTIVAL to be Presented by Texas Theatre and Dance at The University of Texas at Austin

Austin Playhouse Announces World Premiere of BERNADETTE NASONS CONFESSIONS OF AN ENGLISH D Photo

Austin Playhouse Announces World Premiere of BERNADETTE NASON'S CONFESSIONS OF AN ENGLISH DANGER GIRL

Photo Flash: ZACH Theatre Presents Legendary Ladies of the Grand Ole Opry Photo

Photo Flash: ZACH Theatre Presents 'Legendary Ladies of the Grand Ole Opry'


More Hot Stories For You

  • Plymouth Arts Center Presents AN EVENING OF THE CLASSICS: JOSEPH SARTORI CONCERT SERIES
  • Peninsula Players Theatre Awarded Raibrook Foundation Grant
  • University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre Seeks To Create Social Awareness & Hope With TWILIGHT, LOS ANGELES: 1992