DREAMVILLE Festival Announces 2023 Ticket Presale, Begins This Friday
Special early-bird priced two-day passes for the general public will be available for purchase this Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. ET.
One of the world's largest superstars, J. Cole, and his Dreamville team are announcing today that the early-bird ticket sale for Dreamville Festival 2023 will officially begin later this week.
Special early-bird priced two-day passes for the general public will be available for purchase online via www.DreamvilleFest.com this Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Before the general presale this Friday, an initial batch of tickets will also be available for purchase tomorrow morning, November 15 at 10:00 a.m. ET for fans who have signed up for the official Dreamville Festival email and text newsletter. Dreamville fans can still sign-up today to gain early access to this special sale. To participate, fans should sign-up for the festival newsletter by visiting www.DreamvilleFest.com or texting the word DREAMVILLE to 68624.
Any remaining early-bird tickets will go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10:00 a.m. ET via www.DreamvilleFest.com.
With a continued emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity, next year's festival will once again offer fans from across the globe a weekend celebration curated by Cole himself and featuring a variety of local vendors, food trucks, artisans, and community organizations from the greater Triangle area.
Festival-goers can look forward to exploring the historic Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh's largest city park, and enjoying incredible music performances next April featuring Cole's own favorite musical artists and collaborators who are traveling worldwide to perform in his home state of North Carolina, while also creating a multi-million dollar economic impact on the local Raleigh and Wake County regions.
