City Theatre Austin Presents Steve Martin's PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE, June 24 - July 17

If comedies are your favorite choice of theatre entertainment, then look no further! City Theatre Austin will kick-off the 2022 summer season with Steve Martin's madcap stage show Picasso at the Lapin Agile, winner of the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Play. Directed by Artistic Director Andy Berkovsky, the production runs June 24 - July 17 at Trinity Street Playhouse.

"Despite a lack of natural ability, I did have the one element necessary to all early creativity: naïveté, that fabulous quality that keeps you from knowing just how unsuited you are for what you are about to do." - Steve Martin

"Einstein and Picasso walk into a bar...." describes the successful stage comedy by the popular actor, comedian, and screenwriter Steve Martin. In a 1904 Parisian café, a beloved watering hole to struggling artists and local eccentrics, Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso meet to muse just before the renowned scientist transformed physics and the celebrated painter set the art world afire. In one extraordinary night, these would-be geniuses, whose egos are as big as their intellects, spar with the regulars and each other about art, science, inspiration, love, and the promise of the 20th century. Throw into this mix a mysterious visitor with a penchant for blue suede shoes, and you're in for one clever and crowd-pleasing evening of theatre. Not to be missed!

"I just gave my cat a bath. Now how do I get all this fur off my tongue?" - Steve Martin

As an actor, comedian, author, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and musician, Steve Martin is one of the most diversified performers and acclaimed artists of his generation. Born in Waco, TX, Martin was raised in Southern California and began working as a comedian and magician at area amusement parks, including The Magic Shop at Disneyland. Martin went on to Santa Ana College, and then earned his Theater Arts degree from UCLA. Martin began his career as a writer on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, for which he earned his first Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy, Variety, or Music. His start in theatrical work came with the screenplays for his most successful films The Jerk, Roxanne, and L.A. Story. As a playwright, his work includes Picasso at the Lapin Agile, The Underpants, Short Talks on the Universe, WASPs, The Zig-Zag Woman, Bright Star (Book and Music), and Meteor Shower. He is a bestselling author, a Grammy award-winner for Best Comedy Album, a prolific musician, a writer of children's books, has appeared in more than fifty films in his career, and is one of the world's most celebrated comedians.

The Austin production is led by City Theatre Artistic Director Andy Berkovsky and features the cast of Wray Crawford, Tom Swift, Anne Hulsman, Timothy Allen, Holley Garrison, Kyle Romero, Joshua Nunez, Payton Trahan, Angelina Castillo, and Sebastian Garcia. City Theatre is celebrating its 15th anniversary season of live theatre entertainment. CTC is an Austin-based, not-for-profit arts organization and is sponsored in part by the Austin Creative Alliance and the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin. Founded in 2006, the company has been recognized by the Austin Critics Table Awards, the B. Iden Payne Awards, the Central Texas Excellence in Theatre Awards, BroadwayWorld Austin, Central Texas Live Theatre, and has twice been voted "Best Theatre Company" by Austin American-Statesman's Austin 360. CTC is dedicated in providing a quality, reputable, and diverse public theatre and Stage Entertainment experience that is accessible to all artists and the entire Austin community. CTC continues to offer its student and group discount ticket program for any show. Put a little theatre in your life!

Picasso at the Lapin Agile by Steve Martin

June 24 - July 17. Thursday - Saturday 8:00 pm. Sunday 3 pm.

Trinity Street Playhouse. 901 Trinity Street. Austin, TX 78701.

General Seating $15. Center Reserved $20-25. Group and student discounts.

Current COVID safety requirements to be followed at showtime.

Tkts 512-470-1100 or info@citytheatreaustin.org. www.citytheatreaustin.org