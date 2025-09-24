Cast and Creatives Set for PARADE at Ground Floor Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ground Floor Theatre has revealed the cast for the award-winning musical Parade with a book by Alfred Uhry and music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown playing December 4–20, 2025 at Ground Floor Theatre. As the first musical GFT produced, this engagement brings the 10th Anniversary season full circle.

"To say that I am excited to re-stage Alfred Uhry & Jason Robert Brown’s Parade for our 10-year anniversary would be an incredible understatement,” said Executive Artistic Director Lisa Scheps. “This was the very first show that GFT produced and it couldn’t be timelier than right now. In our current environment, it is more important than ever to shine a light on antisemitism, racism, and any form of bias. I am equally excited to be bringing Jason Robert Brown’s amazing score back to life at Ground Floor Theatre”

Originally produced by GFT in 2015 to sold-out houses and rave reviews, Parade returns with some of the original cast and creatives who brought it to life in GFT’s inaugural year.

Newlywed Jewish couple Leo and Lucille Frank are struggling to make a life work in the hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, they are faced with an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, and justice. Riveting and hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

Cast returning from the 2015 production includes CB Feller as Lucille Frank, Michael Rafferty as Judge Roan/Old Soldier, and Chelsea Manasseri as Minnie McKnight/Angela/Ensemble.

Returning creatives include Director Lisa Scheps, Musical Director Adam Roberts and Lighting Designer Natalie George.

Full cast for Parade is Jacob Rosenbaum as Leo Frank, Justin Smith as Britt Craig/Peavy, Adam Donmoyer as Governor Slayton, Brooklynn Nickle as Mary Phagan, Billy Gilbert as Leo Dorsey, Nick Hunter as Jim Conley, Juno McQueen as Frankie/Guard, Kathleen Fletcher as Mrs Phagan/Sally, Gannon Styles as Watson/Starns/Ensemble, Ian Harrison as Young Soldier/Ensemble, Sydney Wheat as Iola/Ensemble, Penelope Lang as Monteen/Ensemble, and Annie Neitzel as Essie/Ensemble.

With direction by Lisa Scheps, and musical direction by Adam Roberts additional production team is made up with choreography by Richard Cerato, intimacy direction by Andy Grapko, scenic design by Gary Thornsberry, video design by Jeff Davis, costume design by Jana Zek, property design and set dressing by Liz Tyson, sound design by Rodd Simonsen, technical direction by Frederick Demps, graphic design by Erica Moreno with Astrid Rangel as production stage manager, and Elián Sweeten-Lopez as assistant stage manager.