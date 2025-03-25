Cast Set for I WANNA BE A F*CKING PRINCESS World Premiere at Ground Floor Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ground Floor Theatre has revealed the cast for the world premiere of I Wanna Be a F*cking Princess written by local playwright Jenny Connell Davis playing May 8–24, 2025 at Ground Floor Theatre.

Local author Jenny Connell Davis brings us a raucous good time with a fractured, fractious, high-octane fairy tale. Raw, timely, and wild, I Wanna Be a F*cking Princess will make its world premiere at Ground Floor with GFT Associate Artistic Director Patti Neff-Tiven directing.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to be working with GFT,” said playwright Connell Davis. “Patti has put together a phenomenal team of hilarious, heartbreaking actresses -- we're having a great time and can't wait for the audience to join us."

The cast includes Chelsea Manasseri as Nieve, Shannon Grounds as Zel, khattieQ as Ruby, Jenny Larson-Quiñones as Bella, and Danu Mara as Dre.

“I’m ecstatic to be directing my third world premiere for GFT and also collaborating with this incredible group of artists,” said Neff-Tiven. “Jenny has crafted a world that blends our childhood fairy tale dreams with the sometimes-harsh realities of adult womanhood.”

With direction by Patti Neff-Tiven, the Production Team includes scenic design and technical direction by Tor Reynolds, costume design by Pam Fletcher Friday, lighting design by Natalie George, property design and set décor by Liz Tyson, movement direction by Kelsey Oliver, intimacy direction by Andy Grapko, graphic design by Erica Moreno with Valerie Johnson as Production Stage Manager.

In conjunction with this production, GFT will host HOT: The Exhibit– A Bold, Unfiltered Exploration of Peri/Menopause Through Art and Conversation. Created and co-curated by Austin-based artists Andee Kinzy and Melissa Knight and co-produced by Ground Floor Theatre, HOT: The Exhibit provides a space where womxn—and the people who love them—can see their experiences reflected and validated through bold artistic expression. Alongside its powerful visual and performance art components, the exhibit features interactive community workshops that encourage personal exploration through creativity.

OMG – Bella’s getting married! Pack your bags, watch your back, and buckle up – Bella and her four Bridesmaids are Southern Girls, with big personalities, bigger secrets…and opinions as strong as their cocktails.

A fractured, fractious, high-octane fairy tale, I Wanna Be A F*cking Princess examines and explodes the stories we’re told about how to be Good Girls…and asks what it means to be Good Women and Good Friends. Local playwright Jenny Connell Davis (Dragon Play, The Psyche Project) works with Ground Floor Theatre to bring this World Premiere to life.

