CHANEL: ONE NIGHT ONLY is Coming to ZACH Theater in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



International superstar CHANEL will return to the Zach Theater stage for one night only. CHANEL: ONE NIGHT ONLY will feature showstoppers from her tour with The Rolling Stones and her time starring as the legend Tina Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on the West End. CHANEL: ONE NIGHT ONLY will take place on Tuesday, June 24 at The Topfer at Zach Theater with a Zach360 experience.

Chanel Haynes was discovered by Quincy Jones while she was still a teenager and went on to become an original member and lead singer of the New Orleans-based group Trin-i-tee 5:7, selling over 2.5 million albums worldwide and earning two GRAMMY® nominations. At the 2008 GRAMMY® Awards, she was part of the lineup with her band Trin-i-tee 5:7, which also included performances from Tina Turner, Beyoncé and Aretha Franklin. She made her musical theatre debut in 2014 at Zach Theater in Austin, Texas, where, in 2018, she won the B. Iden Payne Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her role as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill. Her UK musical theatre credits include Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Aldwych Theatre).

“Chanel is the most remarkable artist I know at manifesting her career desires, and I’m so happy to welcome her home to Zach where it all started,” said Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley. “The concert will include music from the Stones, Tina Turner, Billie Holiday and a couple of surprises. It is a night you don't want to miss!”

Comments

Best Long-Running Broadway Show - Live Standings Wicked - 17% Hadestown - 15% Hamilton - 14% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds