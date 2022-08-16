Austin Playhouse Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring the World Premiere of NIGHTBIRD By R. Eric Thomas & More

Austin Playhouse has announced the titles for the 2022-2023 Season. The 4-play mainstage season includes a world premiere, a hilarious comedy, and two Austin premieres - a stunning masterpiece and a heartfelt musical at Austin Playhouse's new interim theatre space located in the heart of Austin at 405 West 22nd. Subscriptions are on sale now at austinplayhouse.com/subscriptions.

"After almost three years of uncertainty, we were determined to lean into the joy that theatre can bring to our lives. Kicking off the season, The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong is a celebration of theatre and of laughing even when everything is going wrong. We follow that with one of the most rewarding things we get to do - premiere a brand-new play for audiences to fall in love with. Nightbird has incredible characters bringing a topical, engaging story to life," said Producing Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock. "With Indecent, we come full circle from where we were at the beginning of the pandemic. This brilliant, moving play had just started rehearsals in March 2020 and we're so grateful to be finally staging it for Austin. Closing the season, will bring a small-cast version of the heartwarming, toe-tapping musical Big Fish. Throughout the year we'll be adding more programming, special events, and welcoming other groups to our new space. We look forward to celebrating our return to live theatre with Austin audiences for the 2022-2023 Season!"

The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong | November 18 - December 18, 2022

by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields

directed by Ben Wolfe

Agatha Christie meets Noises Off in this hilarious new play.

When The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society open their latest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, everything that could go wrong does. This makes for a very difficult evening for the intrepid troupe and a side-splittingly fun evening for you.

Why we love it: "After over two years of pivoting, rescheduling, and having just about everything that could go wrong in the theatre world happen, we thought we'd lean into that chaos and have fun with this play. But because we don't want to stay there too long, we're just doing the one-act version!" - Austin Playhouse

Nightbird | March 3 - 25, 2023 | WORLD PREMIERE

by R. Eric Thomas

directed by Marcus McQuirter

Chelle, an artist, has recently purchased her childhood home in Baltimore; her brother Willard is working on refurbishing it. But the home renovation takes a backseat as Willard prepares for a Juneteenth festival in the adjacent park and Chelle struggles with a recent commission: What should be built in place of a recently removed Confederate monument? An eyesore. And an opportunity.

Why we love it: "This play nails the difficult task of being wildly funny and thought-provoking, with three fantastic characters bringing the topical story to life. We're incredibly excited to introduce Austin to this piece and Mr. Thomas' work." - Austin Playhouse

Indecent | April/May 2023 | AUSTIN PREMIERE

by Paula Vogel

directed by Lara Toner Haddock

Dive into the fascinating true story of Sholem Asch's controversial play, The God of Vengeance, and the passionate artists who risked everything to bring it to the stage.

Indecent follows the journey of a small theatre company as they tell us the story of Asch's play from its origins in Poland 1907. The story about the daughter of a brothel owner who falls in love with one of her father's prostitutes, was polarizing even at its inception, with many of Asch's associates calling for him to burn it. Nevertheless, The God of Vengeance achieved great success on the stages of Europe and in the Yiddish theatre scene of downtown New York City. But when an English-translation was attempted on Broadway, the play proved too scandalous for the general public, and the entire cast was arrested and charged with obscenity.

Why we love it: "Indecent celebrates the love, magic, and hope of the theatre even in the face of insurmountable adversity." - Austin Playhouse

Big Fish | June/July 2023 | AUSTIN PREMIERE

music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa

book by John August

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest... and then some! Edward's incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him. But his son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father's epic tales.

Why we love it: "Big Fish is a story overflowing with heart and humor. We're producing the intimate 12-actor version that's perfect for our company. It's an extraordinary musical that celebrates the magic of theatre and the power of a great story." - Austin Playhouse

Subscriptions and Ticketing Information: The 2022-2023 4-play series is currently on sale for subscriptions now at austinplayhouse.com/subscriptions. Subscribers receive exclusive benefits including a savings of up to 20% on single ticket prices, early reservations, unlimited rescheduling, discounts on additional seating and special events, priority seating and more. Flex-pass subscriptions are also available in groups of 6, 10, or 14 to be used in any combination to be used throughout the year with the 4-play season or special events and include the same benefits as subscribers.

Single tickets on sale approximately two months before each opening.

About Austin Playhouse:

Austin Playhouse is dedicated to providing opportunities for Austin artists and audiences to celebrate the human experience. Austin Playhouse will nourish your mind, delight your spirit, and enrich your life through professional theatrical productions. For more information visit austinplayhouse.com.

Austin Playhouse is a professional theatre in its 22nd season. Austin Playhouse has grown from a three-play season on the campus of Concordia University, to a year-round operation producing a subscription season, theatre for youth productions, and a new play festival. Austin Playhouse plans to build a permanent home for the veteran theatre troupe and all of Austin's artistic community.