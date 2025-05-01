Austin Gay Men's Chorus Adds Executive Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Donovan Jones has been named Executive Director of the Austin Gay Men’s Chorus (AGMC), bringing more than 15 years of nonprofit and government leadership experience to the role. A dedicated advocate for diversity, equity and access, Jones has built a career rooted in supporting LGBTQ+ communities and advancing the mission of choral organizations nationwide.

“Gay men’s choruses have shaped so much of who I am,” Jones said. “Through my time with GALA Choruses in Philadelphia, New York and Columbus, I found my voice as a leader, I built lifelong friendships and I even met my husband. These communities give me purpose, connection and the space to grow both personally and professionally.”

Jones most recently served as Executive Director of the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus, where he provided strategic and administrative leadership while championing the transformative power of choral music. A lifelong singer, Jones has performed with the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus and its Illuminati ensemble, as well as the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus and the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus.

“There’s something really special happening here,” Jones said of AGMC. “I feel the deep commitment to community, creativity, and visibility and it's an honor to help build on that energy and keep it moving forward. I’m looking forward to connecting with folks across Austin and the rest of Texas, supporting bold and meaningful artistic work and helping AGMC grow in ways that bring more people into the music, the mission and the magic of what this chorus is already doing so well.”

Glen Langford, President of the AGMC Board of Directors, praised the appointment. “’Donovan brings a unique combination of vision, experience and heart to AGMC," Langford said. “His leadership will help shape the next chapter of the chorus as we continue to build a welcoming, dynamic space for community connection and artistic expression.”

Jones joins Artistic Director Thomas Rinn on the chorus staff. “Donovan’s appointment marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in AGMC’s journey. He brings a wealth of experience and insight that will deepen our artistic vision and help expand the organization’s reach and resources,” Rinn said. “I’m truly looking forward to collaborating with him to further AGMC’s mission.”

As Executive Director, Jones will oversee the chorus’s daily operations, fund-raising efforts, community engagement efforts and long-term strategic initiatives, ensuring AGMC’s continued growth as one of Austin’s leading cultural organizations.







