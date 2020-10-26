AGLIFF Community Screening And Events Announced for the Remainder Of 2020

October brings an aGLIFF member's only screening of HBO's upcoming documentary “Transhood” and more.

Austin's oldest film festival, The All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival (aGLIFF) announces community screenings and events for the remainder of 2020.

October brings an aGLIFF member's only screening of HBO's upcoming documentary "Transhood" on Thursday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m. with a Q&A featuring director Sharon Liese to follow. This is an aGLIFF Members Only event; Memberships are available.

aGLIFF teams with Community Partner, Austin Jewish Film Festival for a screening and Q&A of "Shiva Baby" on Wednesday, November 18 at 7:00 p.m. Open to aGLIFF members and the general public.Q&A with the director will follow the screening.

Film Queer Theory 101: Holiday Edition will close out 2020. Michael Graupmann will host an evening of "holigay," looking at holiday classics through a queer lens on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

TRANSHOOD | OCTOBER 29, 2020

Transhood | USA | 2020 | 96 minutes

Dir: Sharon Liese | This screening is made possible by HBO

7:00 p.m. Screening

8:40 p.m. Live Q&A with director Sharon Liese

You must be an aGLIFF member to attend this screening; FREE for members

Filmed over the course of five years in Kansas City, TRANSHOOD is an inspiring chronicle of the lives of four young people and their families as they navigate growing up transgender in America's heartland. The documentary offers a long range understanding of four transgender youth (aged 4, 7, 12, and 15 at the start of filming) as they redefine "coming of age" and share personal realities of how gender expression is reshaping their American families.

https://www.agliff.org/2020-screenings/2020/10/7/transhood

SHIVA BABY | NOVEMBER 18, 2020

Shiva Baby| USA | 2020 | 77 minutes

Dir: Emma Seligman | Community Partner, Austin Jewish Film Festival

7:00 p.m. Screening

8:20 p.m. Live Q&A with director Emma Seligman

FREE for aGLIFF members; $12 General Admission

A young bisexual Jewish woman whose family is sitting shiva following a death, is unexpectedly forced to juggle her personal interactions when both her ex-girlfriend and her sugar daddy show up. This black comedy, adapted from Emma Seligman's short film, is expertly performed by a talented ensemble cast includes Rachel Sennott, Molly Gordon ("Booksmart") Polly Draper, Fred Melamed, Dianna Agron ("Glee") and Jackie Hoffman.

https://www.agliff.org/2020-screenings/2020/shiva-baby

QUEER FILM THEORY 101 | DECEMBER 10, 2020

aGLIFF presents: Queer Film Theory 101: Holiday Edition

7:00 p.m.

FREE for aGLIFF members; $12 General Admission

Holidays are the worst, right? Families, Happiness, Life Lessons... after a lifetime diet of heteronormative Hollywood fare, Queer Film Theory 101 dissects films from the past and points out the hidden queer narratives. Even the most normative cinematic offering can become a gay ol' time when pressed into shape by a warm, powerful queer palm. Basically, QFT 101 will spoke these holiday classics with a little extra glitter.

TICKETS: All events are FREE for aGLIFF Members who register in advance. "Transhood" screening is Members Only. "Shiva Baby" and "Queer Film Theory 101: Holiday Edition" are $12 for non-members. Event registration for members and single tickets is available now at agliff.org/2020-screenings.

aGLIFF MEMBERSHIP: Memberships get the best access, support aGLIFF's year-round programming, and include festival badges and an array of other perks depending on the level. Membership start for as low as $25 a month. Memberships are available for purchase now at agliff.org/.

