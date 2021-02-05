AGLIFF Announces Monthly Screening For February 2021

Austin's oldest film festival, aGLIFF (The All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival) announces the monthly screening for February 2021.

aGLIFF teams with Community Partners, Austin Jewish Film Festival and Austin Black Pride for a screening and Q&A of "Tahara" on Wednesday, February 24 at 7:00 p.m. with a Q&A featuring director Olivia Peace and writer/producer Jess Zeidman to follow. The film will be available to view through March 2. Open to aGLIFF members for free; Individual tickets are available for purchase; Q&A will directly follow the screening.

"For Black History Month, we wanted to showcase a film with both a Queer Black director and a Queer Black lead that speaks to the modern social landscape. When someone faces the intersectionality of Black, Queer, and Jewish, like in Olivia Peace's film, it really gives opportunity to break apart the stigma of 'otherness,'" said Artistic Director Bears Rebecca Fonté. "Tahara forces characters scene after scene into situations in which they stumble with language and must face their shortcomings. The film won the inaugural NewFest Directorial Feature Debut Black LGBTQ+ Filmmaker Award as well as screened at Outfest, Frameline, Inside Out, and Slamdance. We couldn't think of better community partners to connect with for this film and we're all so excited to bring it to aGLIFF."

TAHARA | FEBRUARY 24 - March 2, 2021

Tahara | USA | 2020 | 78 minutes

Director: Olivia Peace | Writer: Jess Zeidman | Cast: Rachel Sennott, Madeline Grey, DeFreece, Shlomit Azoulay, Daniel Taveras, Bernadette Quigley

7:00 p.m. Screening and Q&A with director Olivia Peace and writer/producer Jess Zeidman

FREE for aGLIFF members; $12 General Admission

Community Partners: Austin Jewish Film Festival and Austin Black Pride

A queer, coming-of-age drama set in Rochester, NY about an anxious teen girl who is manipulated into a romantic encounter with her best friend during the funeral service of their former Hebrew school classmate. Tahara's authenticity is built on a foundation of diversity and inclusivity both in front of and behind the camera that is representative of the world most of us live in.

All events are FREE for aGLIFF Members who register in advance. "Tahara" is $12 for non-members.

