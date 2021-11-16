The Woodruff Arts Center Launches 2021-2022 Corporate Fundraising Efforts

The Woodruff Arts Center, Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and High Museum of Art announced a gift from The Coca-Cola Foundation and a multi-faceted partnership with The Coca-Cola Company. The Coca-Cola Foundation has committed a leadership gift of $2M to the Arts Center and The Coca-Cola Company's Chairman and CEO, James Quincey will lead the Center's 2021-2022 corporate fundraising campaign. The primary focus of the partnership and its associated initiatives will be access to artistic excellence and arts education for social impact.

"The Coca-Cola Company and The Coca-Cola Foundation are among the Arts Center's most dedicated and generous partners and have been since our very inception. We are tremendously grateful to James Quincey for his chairmanship of our 2021-2022 corporate fundraising campaign and are especially thankful for this remarkable gift from the Foundation," said Woodruff Arts Center President & CEO Hala Moddelmog. "This partnership highlights The Coca-Cola Foundation's and The Coca-Cola Company's commitment to making the arts inclusive and accessible to all and will enable the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and High Museum of Art to broadly serve our community at a time when the arts are more important than ever."

"I'm honored to chair this year's Woodruff Arts Center campaign and I encourage others to join me in this important movement and contribute to this year's campaign. As we begin to return to in-person experiences, it's critical the arts are accessible and available to all," said James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. "

The Coca-Cola Foundation's Leadership Gift will support programs across the Woodruff Arts Center's Campus focused on two areas: Professional Development and Community Access.