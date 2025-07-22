WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) to Open at Atlanta Shakespeare Company This August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Atlanta Shakespeare Company will present William Shakespeare'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) by Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor, with direction by Andrew Houchins, running August 2–17, 2025, at the Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse. Preview performances begin Thursday, July 31.

Originally produced by The Reduced Shakespeare Company, this irreverent comedy claims to be the Bard’s “long-lost first play,” unearthed in a Leicester parking lot beside “some bones that didn’t look that important.” In this fast-paced and delightfully absurd mashup, dozens of Shakespeare’s most iconic characters collide in a brand-new story filled with wild plot twists, familiar speeches, and a cheeky ninety-minute runtime—all abridged for your convenience.

The cast includes Nick Faircloth, Mary Ruth Ralston, and J.L. Reed. Audiences are invited to stick around after the Sunday, August 10 performance for a free post-show Q&A with the cast and creative team.

TICKETS

Regular tickets range from $25–$49 depending on the date and seating section.

Student, senior, military, educator, and group discounts available.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.shakespearetavern.com or by calling 404.874.5299 x0.

William Shakespeare'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Play Publishing Inc.

VENUE INFORMATION

The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse

499 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA

Located across from Emory University Hospital Midtown

The venue opens 75 minutes before each show for food and beverage service, including a British-pub-style menu and a full selection of drinks. Seating is first-come, first-served within each section.

For more on accessibility, parking, and COVID protocols, visit shakespearetavern.com.