VIDEO: Laurie Woolery and Eliana Pipes Discuss DREAM HOU$E

On Thursday, January 13, 2022, Alliance Theatre hosted a special virtual preview event with the cast and creative team of the award-winning play DREAM HOU$E, featuring a conversation with Director Laurie Woolery and Playwright Eliana Pipes and a performance from the cast! This event was moderated by Amanda Watkins.

Watch below!

In DREAM HOU$E, two Latina sisters go on an HGTV-style reality show to sell their family home, hoping to capitalize on the gentrification in their "changing neighborhood." As they perform for the camera, one sister grapples with turmoil in the family's ancestral past while the other learns how much she's willing to sacrifice for the family's future. What is the cultural cost of progress in America - and is cashing in always selling out? DREAM HOU$E is the winner of the 2021/22 Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition and will have its world premiere on the Hertz Stage at Alliance Theatre January 28 - February 13, 2022. Tickets at www.alliancetheatre.org/dreamhouse