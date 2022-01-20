Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Laurie Woolery and Eliana Pipes Discuss DREAM HOU$E

pixeltracker

In DREAM HOU$E, two Latina sisters go on an HGTV-style reality show to sell their family home, hoping to capitalize on the gentrification in their “changing neighborhood.

Jan. 20, 2022  

On Thursday, January 13, 2022, Alliance Theatre hosted a special virtual preview event with the cast and creative team of the award-winning play DREAM HOU$E, featuring a conversation with Director Laurie Woolery and Playwright Eliana Pipes and a performance from the cast! This event was moderated by Amanda Watkins.

Watch below!

In DREAM HOU$E, two Latina sisters go on an HGTV-style reality show to sell their family home, hoping to capitalize on the gentrification in their "changing neighborhood." As they perform for the camera, one sister grapples with turmoil in the family's ancestral past while the other learns how much she's willing to sacrifice for the family's future. What is the cultural cost of progress in America - and is cashing in always selling out? DREAM HOU$E is the winner of the 2021/22 Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition and will have its world premiere on the Hertz Stage at Alliance Theatre January 28 - February 13, 2022. Tickets at www.alliancetheatre.org/dreamhouse

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Atlanta? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.


Related Articles View More Atlanta Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
JJ Niemann Photo
JJ Niemann
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Andy Karl Photo
Andy Karl

More Hot Stories For You

  • ANASTASIA in Calgary Announces New Dates
  • Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra Cancels Two Upcoming Performances 
  • DORA MAAR: THE WICKED ONE Announced At HPR 2022
  • STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to Theatre Calgary in 2022