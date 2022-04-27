VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For Alliance Theatre's TRADING PLACES

The Alliance Theatre will present the world premiere of TRADING PLACES. Inspired by the iconic and beloved 1983 Paramount Pictures film, TRADING PLACES is a hilarious and contemporary musical reimagining of the prince and pauper fable. Billie Rae Valentine, a savvy hustler down on her luck, and Louis Winthorpe III, a minted commodities-trading firm director, have their lives deliberately switched by the devious Duke brothers to settle a petty bet in an outrageous debate of nature versus nurture.

Capturing the joyous charm and belly laughs of the original film while reinvigorating the story for 21st century audiences, TRADING PLACES will enjoy its world premiere on the Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre May 25 - June 26, 2022.

"I am so excited to come home with this world class creative team and a new musical that I know will resonate and be embraced by the Atlanta community," said Director Kenny Leon. "With TRADING PLACES we're exploring the idea of what would happen if we all traded places with someone else, even for a day, literally putting yourself in someone else's shoes. It's relevant; it's uplifting; everyone will feel heard and represented. And you're going to laugh, a lot! It's the perfect play for right now."

TRADING PLACES is helmed by an exciting creative team including television and film writers Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant (Night at the Museum, Reno 911), musical writing team Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner (First Date), acclaimed film, television, and music video choreographer Fatima Robinson, associate director Tinashe Kajese-Bolden (Regional: School Girls: or the African Mean Girls Play), and Tony Award-winning director, Kenny Leon (A Soldier's Play, A Raisin in the Sun). Leon is known to Atlanta audiences as the former Artistic Director of Alliance Theatre and as the Founder and Artistic Director Emeritus of Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre. Kajese-Bolden currently serves as the Alliance Theatre's BOLD Artistic Director Fellow.

Additional casting and creative team information for TRADING PLACES will be announced in early 2022.

TRADING PLACES will have its world premiere on the Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre May 25 - June 26, 2022. Opening Night is Saturday, June 4, 2022, 8:00 p.m. Tickets for TRADING PLACES are available now at www.alliancetheatre.org/tradingplaces.