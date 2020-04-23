Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Georgia Symphony Chorus Dedicates 360-Degree Virtual Performance to Frontline Workers
The Georgia Symphony Chorus has shared a video of a 360-degree virtual performance of 'Georgia On My Mind.'
They shared that the video was dedicated to frontline workers and essential personnel: in Georgia, across the nation, and around the world.
Watch below!
For more information about the Georgia Symphony Orchestra please visit: http://gsochorus.org http://www.georgiasymphony.org