True Colors Theatre Launches Next Narrative Monologue Competition

True Colors Theatre Company has kicked off the fifth anniversary year of the Next Narrative® Monologue Competition (NNMC) Atlanta Regionals for area high school students who will vie for $1,200 in scholarship prizes and the opportunity to travel to New York City for the National NNMC finals.

“We are so excited to have reached this significant milestone for NNMC Atlanta Regionals,” said True Colors Artistic Director Jamil Jude. “Every year the Atlanta competition has just gotten better and better and we are grateful to the students, teachers and partners who have participated in the program.”

Schools participating in the 2026 event include:

Martha Ellen Stillwell School of the Arts

Utopian High School for the Arts

Heritage High School Performing and Visual Arts Academy

New Manchester High School

Tri Cities High School

Lithonia High School

Dekalb School of the Arts

South Atlanta High School

Carver Steam Academy

Launched in 2021, the Atlanta regional program has served more than 300 students utilizing original monologues commissioned specifically for NNMC from 31 leading contemporary Black playwrights. The top two finalists from Atlanta will participate in the national NNMC finals on May 4, 2026, at the Victoria Theatre at the Historic Appollo Theatre in New York City.

Ja’Kyah Jackson of New Manchester High School) was the Atlanta regional NNMC first place finalist in 2025. Previous Atlanta regional first place finalists include: Z’Rena Williams, 2024; Jomar Crawford 2023; and Laniyah Kelly, 2022.

“NNMC was a pivotal part of my career,” said Jackson. “It taught me I had the grit to thrive in this industry, to grow from both losses and wins. It built resilience, deepened my storytelling, and shaped who I am. I’m forever grateful, as it’s a core part of my journey.”

Atlanta students have placed in the top three finalists in every NNMC National Finals competition, building on the legacy of True Color long history of monologue competitions, which dates back to 2007. Notable Atlanta monologue alumni include: Joaquina Kalukango), winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Actress; Aaron Guy, actor in the Showtime drama series, “The Chi”; and Justen Ross, who appeared in the 2024 Peacock drama miniseries: “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.”