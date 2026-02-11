Voices Of Note And The Breman Present BROADWAY SIDEWAYS

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Voices of Note and The Breman will present BROADWAY SIDEWAYS, an afternoon concert that reimagines Broadway favorites through unexpected casting and perspectives.

Broadway Sideways turns traditional gender roles and performance expectations on their head, featuring songs by Jewish Broadway composers performed by singers from the Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus and the Atlanta Women's Chorus. The program offers a reinterpretation of well-known material in a format that explores identity, inclusion, and musical storytelling.

The performance will take place February 15 at 3 p.m. at The Breman, located at 1440 Spring St. NW in Atlanta. A dessert reception will follow the concert.

Tickets are priced at $45 for VIP seating, $30 for general admission, and $28 for Breman members. VIP tickets include reserved seating along with chocolates and wine for two.