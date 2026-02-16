 tracker
Comedy at the Den to Feature Live Stand-Up in Marietta

The lineup includes Cedric Sheffield, Abhi Sing, Gaelika Brown, Jackson Greene, and Alison Page.

By: Feb. 16, 2026
Comedy at the Den to Feature Live Stand-Up in Marietta Image

Comedy at the Den will return to The Creator's Den for an intimate night of stand-up comedy hosted by Atlanta-based comedian Jessica It's All Good. The show begins at 8:00 PM and features a curated lineup of regional comedians performing in a close, connection-focused setting.

Unlike traditional comedy club environments, Comedy at the Den is designed for proximity and shared energy. Seating is intentionally limited, allowing audiences to experience live stand-up in a space where the performance feels immediate and personal.

The February 27 lineup includes Cedric Sheffield, Abhi Sing, Gaelika Brown, Jackson Greene, and Alison Page — each bringing a distinct voice and perspective to the evening.

Hosted by Jessica It's All Good, the night blends sharp observation, varied comedic styles, and an atmosphere that feels more like a gathering than a production.

Comedy at the Den takes place at The Creator's Den in Marietta. Tickets are available now, and advance reservations are recommended due to limited seating.




