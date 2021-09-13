The University of West Georgia Theatre Company to Present SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY

The University of West Georgia Theatre Company will open their 2021-2022 "Celebrate Women" season with School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play, an eye-opening story about impossible standards of beauty in 1980s Africa from Ghanaian-American playwright Jocelyn Bioh.

In 1986 at a girls' boarding school in Ghana is a group of friends headed by Paulina Sarpong, a beautiful yet ruthless girl who will stop at nothing to become the 1986 Miss Ghana, and possibly Miss Global Universe, putting Ghana on the map of international beauty. Paulina is left with no doubts that she will take the crown until Erika Boafo arrives at school and immediately makes herself out to be a threat to Paulina's chances. Erika is well-liked, rich, pretty--with light skin highly desired by the pageant world--and she is in Paulina's way. Join us as we see what vicious lengths Paulina will go to in order to protect her chances at the crown, and her own secrets.

School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play will be performed on the Townsend Center Mainstage from September 29 to October 2 at 7:30 P.M., and a final performance on October 3 at 2:30 P.M. Tickets are $10, or $5 if you present your UWG ID at the box office, and senior tickets are $7. For more information, visit https://www.westga.edu/theatre or call them at (678) 839-4700.