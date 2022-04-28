The Springer Presents A Fresh New Take On A Heartwarming Classic Play STEEL MAGNOLIAS

The Springer Opera House presents the heart-warming Southern classic, Steel Magnolias, from April 29 through May 15 on the Springer's main stage. Infused with heart and humor, Steel Magnolias is a beloved story of the enduring friendship of six eccentric small-town women who gather weekly at Truvy's Beauty Spot. They prove they are made of steel as they share their hopes, dreams, and tragedies.

Originally produced off-Broadway in 1997, the play is based on the personal family experience of writer Robert Harling. Less than a year into the play's off-Broadway run, Harling was approached by producer Ray Stark to write a film adaptation of the show. The movie premiered in 1998 with a star-studded cast, including Julia Roberts, who won the best actress Golden Globe for her role in the film.

Steel Magnolias is directed by Beth Reeves, a professional teaching artist/actor/director who is a graduate of Columbus State University, where she received her M.Ed. in Theatre Education. Reeves, the former Director of Education Outreach for the Springer Theatre Academy, has worked with Dalton Little Theatre, The Creative Arts Guild, Fountain City Poetry Slam, Alabama Educational Theatre Association among other arts organizations throughout the years. Currently, she teaches African-American Theatre Performance and Socially Responsible Theatre for her alma mater (Columbus State Department of Theatre.)

At the Springer Opera House, Beth has performed in countless roles including Glinda in the Wizard of Oz, Lady of the Lake in Spamalot, Rose in Fences, Miss Andrews in Mary Poppins, and Calpurnia in To Kill a Mockingbird.

Beth has directed numerous productions for Dalton Little Theater, Dalton State College, Columbus State University and will direct Look Forward: The Ruby Bridges Story next season at the Springer Opera House. Completing an artist-in-residency with South Columbus Elementary School in 2020, she used art strategies as a process for students to comprehend, empathize, and express the meaning of Ruby Bridges' tenacity to students in kindergarten and fifth grades.

"This experience has been cathartic," states show director Beth Reeves on her time in the rehearsal hall. "I see my mother, sister, my friends, and myself in these characters. Steel Magnolias reminds me how important family is. It's universal. It's humanity. It's more than a salon. It's a sanctuary."

The Springer's production of Steel Magnolias features Chelcy Cutwright (Truvy Jones), Courtney Locke (Annelle Dupuy-Desoto), Rubye Stafford (Clairee Belcher), Sheila Green (Ouiser Bourdreax), V.J. Roberts (M'Lynn Eatenton) and Aleigha Burt (Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie.)

Steel Magnolias is showing at the Springer on April 29, 30, May 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14 at 7:30 pm and on May 1, 7, 8, and 15th at 2:30 pm.

Tickets are available online at springeroperahouse.org or by calling 706-327-3688. The Springer offers ticket discounts for students, military, seniors and public service. Generous group discounts are available for groups of 10+. Steel Magnolias is sponsored by Synovus.