The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents MACBETH
Join in for a post show Q&A on Sunday October 16, 2022.
One fateful evening, three weird sisters greet Macbeth and Banquo with visions of what could be. Is it the witches and their magical prophecies or is it Macbeth and his wife's all too human desire for power that set in motion some of the most blood curdling, murderous, and tragic events that Scotland has ever witnessed?
Join in for a post show Q&A on Sunday October 16, 2022.
Cast & Crew
Directed by Mary Ruth Ralston
Costume Design and Construction - Anne' Carole Butler and Clint Horne
Stage Manager- Julia Barton
Assistant Stage Manager- Patrick Galletta
Lighting Designer- Greg Hanthorn Jr
Fight Choreographer- Mary Ruth Ralston
Intimacy Choreographer- Kati Grace Brown
Duncan, King of Scotland- Kenneth Wigley
Malcolm, Duncan's son- Daryel T Monson
Donalbain, Duncan's son - Gracie Wallace
Macbeth, Thane of Glamis- Nick Faircloth
Banquo, Thane of Scotland - Adam King
Fleance, son to Banquo - Gabi Anderson
Macbeth's Lady - Amanda Lindsey McDonald
Macduff, Thane of Fife - Charlie T. Thomas
Macduff's Lady - Gracie Wallace
Lenox, a Thane of Scotland - Kelly Clare Toland
Ross, a Thane of Scotland - Sean Kelley
Angus - Brandy Bell
Menteith, a Thane of Scotland - Rachel Frawley
Caithness, a Thane of Scotland - Gabi Anderson
Siward, General of the English forces - Mila Bolash
Young Siward, his son - Kelly Clare Toland
Young Macduff - Brandy Bell
The Weird Sisters - Patty de la Garza, Rachel Frawley, Mila Bolash
Porter - Kenneth Wigley
Old Man - Brandy Bell
Scottish Doctor - Kenneth Wigley
Murderers - Rachel Frawley, Brandy Bell
Gentlewoman - Patty de la Garza
Seyton - Patty de la Garza
Bleeding Captain - Gabi Anderson
Understudies- Jeff Watkins, Mary Ruth Ralston, Tyra Watkins
Macbeth Synopsis
Upon a "blasted heath" near Forres, three Witches, Weird Sisters, meeting the King of Scotland's generals, Macbeth and Banquo, hail Macbeth in a triple prophecy, ending with the promise of kingship. Banquo is told that he "shall get kings, though thou be none". After King Duncan has made him Thane of Cawdor (as the Witches promised), Macbeth knows that he and his unflinching wife are ambitious for the greater honour. She drives him onward; and that night he murders the sleeping King, their guest at the castle of Dunsinane. At dawn (Act II) Macduff and Lennox discover the murder, assumed to be by the King's sons, Donalbain and Malcolm, who fly for safety. Macbeth goes to Forres to be crowned. Remembering the Witches' prophecies, he has Banquo killed (Act III), but Banquo's son Fleance escapes; that night Banquo's ghost appears to Macbeth at a state banquet.
Macbeth goes (Act IV) to the Witches' "pit of Acheron", where he hears that he must beware Macduff, that he is to fear no man born of woman, and that he will remain unvanquished until Birnam Wood has come to Dunsinane. Macduff, meanwhile, has joined Malcolm in England, where he hears that in Fife the tyrant has had his family murdered. Revenge will follow. At Dunsinane (Act V) Lady Macbeth, burdened by guilt, reveals much during her sleepwalking ("Infected minds," says the doctor, "to their deep pillows will discharge their secrets").
Malcolm's invading army advances under the shelter of branches from Birnam Wood; Macbeth, who has just learned of his wife's suicide ("She should have died hereafter"), hears that Birnam Wood is indeed coming towards Dunsinane. Trusting desperately to the charmed life that "must not yield to one of woman born", he faces in battle Macduff, who cries to him: "Let the angel whom thou still hast serv'd/Tell thee Macduff was from his mother's womb/Untimely ripp'd"./ Macbeth is slain and Malcolm hailed as King of Scotland.
-The Pocket Companion to Shakespeare's Plays by J C Trewin
Macbeth (A revival production)
$15 General Admission Preview Thursday October 6, 2022
$20 General Admission Preview Friday October 7, 2022
Runs October 8-30, 2022
Directed by Mary Ruth Ralston
Purchase Tickets Online for most performances at www.shakespearetavern.com