The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents MACBETH

One fateful evening, three weird sisters greet Macbeth and Banquo with visions of what could be. Is it the witches and their magical prophecies or is it Macbeth and his wife's all too human desire for power that set in motion some of the most blood curdling, murderous, and tragic events that Scotland has ever witnessed?

Join in for a post show Q&A on Sunday October 16, 2022.

Cast & Crew

Directed by Mary Ruth Ralston

Costume Design and Construction - Anne' Carole Butler and Clint Horne

Stage Manager- Julia Barton

Assistant Stage Manager- Patrick Galletta

Lighting Designer- Greg Hanthorn Jr

Fight Choreographer- Mary Ruth Ralston

Intimacy Choreographer- Kati Grace Brown

Duncan, King of Scotland- Kenneth Wigley

Malcolm, Duncan's son- Daryel T Monson

Donalbain, Duncan's son - Gracie Wallace

Macbeth, Thane of Glamis- Nick Faircloth

Banquo, Thane of Scotland - Adam King

Fleance, son to Banquo - Gabi Anderson

Macbeth's Lady - Amanda Lindsey McDonald

Macduff, Thane of Fife - Charlie T. Thomas

Macduff's Lady - Gracie Wallace

Lenox, a Thane of Scotland - Kelly Clare Toland

Ross, a Thane of Scotland - Sean Kelley

Angus - Brandy Bell

Menteith, a Thane of Scotland - Rachel Frawley

Caithness, a Thane of Scotland - Gabi Anderson

Siward, General of the English forces - Mila Bolash

Young Siward, his son - Kelly Clare Toland

Young Macduff - Brandy Bell

The Weird Sisters - Patty de la Garza, Rachel Frawley, Mila Bolash

Porter - Kenneth Wigley

Old Man - Brandy Bell

Scottish Doctor - Kenneth Wigley

Murderers - Rachel Frawley, Brandy Bell

Gentlewoman - Patty de la Garza

Seyton - Patty de la Garza

Bleeding Captain - Gabi Anderson

Understudies- Jeff Watkins, Mary Ruth Ralston, Tyra Watkins

Macbeth Synopsis

Upon a "blasted heath" near Forres, three Witches, Weird Sisters, meeting the King of Scotland's generals, Macbeth and Banquo, hail Macbeth in a triple prophecy, ending with the promise of kingship. Banquo is told that he "shall get kings, though thou be none". After King Duncan has made him Thane of Cawdor (as the Witches promised), Macbeth knows that he and his unflinching wife are ambitious for the greater honour. She drives him onward; and that night he murders the sleeping King, their guest at the castle of Dunsinane. At dawn (Act II) Macduff and Lennox discover the murder, assumed to be by the King's sons, Donalbain and Malcolm, who fly for safety. Macbeth goes to Forres to be crowned. Remembering the Witches' prophecies, he has Banquo killed (Act III), but Banquo's son Fleance escapes; that night Banquo's ghost appears to Macbeth at a state banquet.

Macbeth goes (Act IV) to the Witches' "pit of Acheron", where he hears that he must beware Macduff, that he is to fear no man born of woman, and that he will remain unvanquished until Birnam Wood has come to Dunsinane. Macduff, meanwhile, has joined Malcolm in England, where he hears that in Fife the tyrant has had his family murdered. Revenge will follow. At Dunsinane (Act V) Lady Macbeth, burdened by guilt, reveals much during her sleepwalking ("Infected minds," says the doctor, "to their deep pillows will discharge their secrets").

Malcolm's invading army advances under the shelter of branches from Birnam Wood; Macbeth, who has just learned of his wife's suicide ("She should have died hereafter"), hears that Birnam Wood is indeed coming towards Dunsinane. Trusting desperately to the charmed life that "must not yield to one of woman born", he faces in battle Macduff, who cries to him: "Let the angel whom thou still hast serv'd/Tell thee Macduff was from his mother's womb/Untimely ripp'd"./ Macbeth is slain and Malcolm hailed as King of Scotland.

-The Pocket Companion to Shakespeare's Plays by J C Trewin

Macbeth (A revival production)

$15 General Admission Preview Thursday October 6, 2022

$20 General Admission Preview Friday October 7, 2022

Runs October 8-30, 2022

