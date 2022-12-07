Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

The Alliance Theatre Announces A GIFT OF LOVE With Adam L. McKnight

McKnight will perform popular hits from a variety of genres, beloved originals, and holiday standards for two weeks from December 7–23, 2022.

Dec. 07, 2022  

The Alliance Theatre Announces A GIFT OF LOVE With Adam L. McKnight

The Alliance Theatre is excited to welcome celebrated musician Adam L. McKnight to the Hertz Stage for A Gift of Love with Adam L. McKnight. Along with several guest artists and friends, McKnight will perform popular hits from a variety of genres, beloved originals, and holiday standards for two weeks from December 7-23, 2022.

Drawing from his experiences as a support vocalist and studio musician for the likes of Elton John, CeeLo Green, Train, Stevie Wonder, B.B. King, Diana Ross, Gloria Estefan, Bonnie Raitt, Zac Brown Band, the Temptations, and many more, Adam is an entertainer and storyteller who puts his heart and soul into every song he performs.

"What I've learned through the years is that most people just love to hear me sing. They have maybe heard me in one genre or another, so I am excited to share my original music and the music of artists who have influenced me," said McKnight. "I feel that the Christmas season is the time for giving and the time to spread love. Now, after these few years of all that we have endured around the world, I feel blessed to be able to share my gift of love through my music."

Performing on-stage in bands since age 13, McKnight has settled in comfortably as not just a singer, but also an entertainer. Recently, he, along with his gospel choir Voice of Atlanta, recorded two songs for and appeared in the critically acclaimed movie, Till. In addition to devoting his daily efforts to writing and producing new music, McKnight gives back to the community by sharing his technical and artistic skills as Associate Artistic Director & Board Member for Ballethnic Dance Company.

"My hope is that every person that attends will leave feeling good and filled with an infectious energy of love to share with their fellow man this holiday season," added McKnight.

Guest Artists include film & television actress Karan Kendrick (Hidden Figures, Just Mercy), Dec. 7-10, actress & musician Myra Walker (The Hate U Give), Dec. 13-18, and film & television actress and composer Maria Howell (Sacrifice, Hidden Figures), Dec. 21-23.

The creative team for A Gift of Love with Adam L. McKnight includes Director Patdro Harris, Set Designer Kat Conley, Sound Designer Hidenori Nakajo, and Lighting Designer Jasmine Williams.

A Gift of Love will also feature musicians William Green (Music Director), David Schroeder (Bass), and Jimmie Howell (Drums). Desiré Gaston and Cole Hansberry will perform as Backup Singers.

A Gift of Love with Adam L. McKnight will run on the Hertz Stage December 7 - 23, 2022. Tickets are available at the Alliance Theatre Box Office in person or by calling 404.733.4600. Tickets are also available online at www.alliancetheatre.org/giftoflove. Ticket prices range from $25 - $45.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Out of Box Theatre Returns With SANTA AFTER HOURS This Month Photo
Out of Box Theatre Returns With SANTA AFTER HOURS This Month
Out of Box Theatre's annual adult-holiday comedy, Santa After Hours, is back after a two-year pandemic hiatus.  
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; City Springs Theatre Photo
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; City Springs Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 5th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
MEAN GIRLS Original Cast Members to Join 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta Photo
MEAN GIRLS Original Cast Members to Join 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta
Original Mean Girls Broadway cast members will take part in the 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta happening in Atlanta, GA, January 13-15, 2023.
Two Holiday Concerts, Broadway Boys, And Theatre Showcases to be Presented at At ArtsKSU Photo
Two Holiday Concerts, Broadway Boys, And Theatre Showcases to be Presented at At ArtsKSU
Kennesaw State University's College of the Arts will complete the fall semester with several patron-pleasing performances. After watching 'A Christmas Story' at least three times and shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, do something completely different and attend a variety of ArtsKSU events.

More Hot Stories For You


Full Cast Announced for HITS! THE MUSICAL Featuring 29 Young Singers and DancersFull Cast Announced for HITS! THE MUSICAL Featuring 29 Young Singers and Dancers
December 7, 2022

“HITS! The Musical” has announced the cast of 29 singers and dancers who will deliver an unforgettable 90 minutes of non-stop, foot-tapping fun and excitement for music lovers young and old.
Out of Box Theatre Returns With SANTA AFTER HOURS This MonthOut of Box Theatre Returns With SANTA AFTER HOURS This Month
December 5, 2022

Out of Box Theatre's annual adult-holiday comedy, Santa After Hours, is back after a two-year pandemic hiatus.  
MEAN GIRLS Original Cast Members to Join 2023 Junior Theater Festival AtlantaMEAN GIRLS Original Cast Members to Join 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta
December 1, 2022

Original Mean Girls Broadway cast members will take part in the 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta happening in Atlanta, GA, January 13-15, 2023.
Woodwindist/Composer Josh Sinton Embarks On 10-City Tour This DecemberWoodwindist/Composer Josh Sinton Embarks On 10-City Tour This December
November 29, 2022

​​​​​​​Woodwindist, composer and creative musician Josh Sinton caps off an extraordinarily productive and busy year with a 10-city tour, Thursday, December 1 – Sunday, December 18. Performances include stops in New York City; Baltimore, MD; Cary, NC; Richmond, VA; Knoxville, TN; Athens, GA; Pittsburgh, PA; Bloomington, IN; Kansas City, MO; and Chicago, IL.
The Springer Opera House Celebrates GivingTuesday with a Wise Investment in the Springer Theatre AcademyThe Springer Opera House Celebrates GivingTuesday with a Wise Investment in the Springer Theatre Academy
November 28, 2022

This GivingTuesday, the Springer Opera House will inspire generosity by raising money for the Wise Investment Scholarship Fund. The fund, created in honor of Springer Theatre Academy founder Ron Anderson, provides tuition at-cost for students in the community to attend the Springer Theatre Academy. 
share