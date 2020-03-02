THE OUTSIDER Comes to Stage Door Players

STAGE DOOR PLAYERS continues its 46th Anniversary Season with the Regional premiere of the political comedy, THE OUTSIDER. At once a razor-sharp comedy and a sincere tribute to democracy, The Outsider is a timely and hilarious take on American politics. Ned Newley doesn't even want to be Governor. He's terrified of public speaking; his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief-of-Staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But a hired political consultant sees things differently. Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless... that's just what the voters want.

The show opens on Friday, March 20 and runs through Sunday, April 12, 2020. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2:30 pm. Single tickets are on sale now at the box office (770-396-1726), or online at www.stagedoorplayers.net. Tickets are $34.00; senior, student, and youth discounts are available.

Featuring Kelly Criss, Mark Gray, Sarah Newby Halicks, John Markowski, Garrett McPherson, Parris Sarter and Doyle Reynolds, the show is Directed by Matthew Busch.

