TESLA VS EDISON Opens At The Center For Puppetry Arts Tonight

See how the race to light up the world started with these two brilliant and fiercely competitive men.

Feb. 22, 2023  

TESLA VS EDISON Opens At The Center For Puppetry Arts Tonight

The Center for Puppetry Arts opens the world premiere production of "Tesla Vs Edison" tonight, February 22nd, 2023.

Created by Resident Puppet Builder and Designer Jason Hines, this new and original production follows two of history's greatest genius inventors, Nikola Tesla and Thomas Alva Edison, as they clash over their disparate visions of the future. Known as the "War of Current," the debate between alternating and direct current electricity, became one of the greatest feuds in American history. See how the race to light up the world started with these two brilliant and fiercely competitive men. This adult puppetry show is for ages 18+ with children 12 and up allowed entrance with an adult guardian.

The cast features the talents of Jason Hines, Alex Burnette, Sarah Beth Hester, and Jake Krakovsky. Known as Overt Puppetry, the performers will be visible during the performance as they interact as actors, puppeteers, and lab assistants to the famous inventors. Fascinated with this story of Tesla and Edison for decades, Hines began work in earnest on the production 2 years ago. The result is a massive production that includes an array of puppets, set pieces, and costumes all painstakingly designed and built to capture the life and times of these visionaries. The production also gives context to the relationship between Tesla and Edison and the scope of their legacies.

Sponsored by Cheryl Henson and The Jim Henson Foundation and Georgia Council for the Arts, this truly innovative production of Tesla vs Edison includes working reproductions of some of Tesla and Edison's most groundbreaking inventions. These inventions include Edison's phonograph, light bulb, and kinetograph; Tesla's polyphaser induction motor, resonant transformer (also referred to as the Tesla coil), and a prototype radio. All puppets, set, props, and costumes were designed and built at the Center for Puppetry Arts.

All tickets for Tesla vs Edison performance are $26 and include limited free onsite parking. For the World Premiere performance on February 22nd at 8 p.m. and on February 23rd at 8 p.m., patrons can enjoy reduced-price tickets at $22. Suitable for ages 18+ with children 12 and up allowed entrance with an adult guardian.

Tesla vs Edison runs once daily at 8 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday and on Sundays at 5 p.m. Purchase tickets at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226514®id=69&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fpuppet.org%2Fprograms%2Ftesla-vs-edison%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




