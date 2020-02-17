Synchronicity Theatre to Produce WAYFINDING, a New Play by Whitney Rowland

Synchronicity Theatre will produce Wayfinding, a new play by Whitney Rowland, March 6, 2020 - March 29, 2020. For tickets or more information, please visit synchrotheatre.com or call 404-484-8636.

Whitney Rowland's new play, Wayfinding, is a "magical realism melancholic comedy" that uses the concept of "time bending" to shape the characters' journeys to unexpected destinations. Jane (Sarah Wallis) is an emotionally-numbed new widow. Harrison (Ben Thorpe) is Les' (Charlie Thomas) inattentive, self-sabotaging fiancé. In seeking escape, these two strangers collide - both literally and figuratively - tangling their lifelines and setting them on a journey involving an intercontinental plane crash, a magical forest, and a choice that leads them both to an unexpected destination.

Wayfinding was a semi-finalist for the 2019 Bay Area Playwrights Festival, shortlisted for the 2018 Theatre503 Playwriting Award, a finalist for the 2018 UMass New Play Lab, and a finalist for the 2017 O'Neill National Playwrights Conference. Most recently, Wayfinding was selected for the 2019 PlayPenn New Play Development Conference in Philadelphia, where Whitney Rowland was named a Haas Fellow.

Wayfinding is directed by Synchronicity Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Rachel May. The production features Sarah Wallis (The Best Christmas Pageant Ever at Synchronicity) as Jane, Ben Thorpe (Big Fish at Theatrical Outfit, Reykjavík and Falsettos at Actor's Express) as Harrison, Diany Rodriguez (from HBO's The Outsider) as Officer/Doctor, Charlie Thomas as Les and Evan Vihlen as Davis/Matthew.

Set design is by Elizabeth Jarrett who is a film, theatre, and installation artist. She will design most of her work using recycled materials to limit industrial waste. Technical Direction is by Lindsay Eisold, Costume Design is by Cole Spivia, Lighting Design is by Elisabeth Cooper, and Sound Design is by Dan Bauman, and Properties Design is by Samantha Eubanks.

Show times for Wayfinding are Wednesdays to Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 5:00pm. All performances will be at Synchronicity Theatre in Midtown Atlanta's Peachtree Pointe complex.

Single ticket prices range from $25-39, and are available online at synchrotheatre.com. Group tickets are also available. Please contact Sarah Kelley at sarah@synchrotheatre.com for more information.

