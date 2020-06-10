Synchronicity Theatre to Live-Stream 17th Annual Women in the Arts and Business Luncheon

Synchronicity Theatre will host an e-networking virtual panel discussion for the 17th Annual Women in the Arts and Business Luncheon on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 12:00-1:30pm. The event is free, but registration is required. There will be an option to have lunch by community partner MetroFresh with a personal bottle of prosecco from Ansley Wine Merchants delivered to your door for $35. Registration and order information is available at synchrotheatre.com.

The luncheon will bring together performing artists and business leaders for a conversation about economic development in the Atlanta community, with a unique focus on incorporating arts into Atlanta's cultural landscape.

Because of shelter-in-place restrictions, and out of concern for the health and safety of participants, this year's event will be a virtual panel discussion live-streamed from the Synchronicity Annex. The online audience will have an opportunity to ask questions and engage live via the registration link.

The networking component, one of the key opportunities the event has come to be known for, will be in the form of breakout sessions, and will be an interactive element offered during the event.

There will also be an online auction running through June 25th. Items can be bid on by downloading the Auctri app or by following the link provided when the auction is launched at synchrotheatre.com.

This year's theme is Dynamic Journeys: Paving the Way. Panelists will discuss relevant issues facing Atlanta's business and arts communities including cultural value shifts, work-life balance, how the arts and business ecology are evolving, and the role of the arts in our community's future.

This year's event will honor Sonya Halpern (Principal, WIAT Consulting) and Ariel Fristoe (Artistic Director of Out of Hand Theater), for their contributions to the arts and economic development in Atlanta.

Panelists include: Terry Burrell (Broadway and Atlanta actress and writer), Susana Maria Chavez (Executive Vice President, Parking Company of America, Inc.), Ofelia de la Valette (Owner, Dance 101), and Christina Smith (Principal Flute, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra). The panel will be moderated by Synchronicity Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Rachel May.

Synchronicity will be partnering with MetroFresh, owned by local theatre artist Mitchell Anderson, on boxed lunch deliveries that will happen the day of the event. Lunches will go to existing sponsors and their guests and will also be available to order for $35. There will also be individual-sized bottles of prosecco as part of the lunch option donated by Ansley Wine Merchants. Registrants can choose the meal option while registering for the event.

People can register and order lunches here, https://synchrotheatre.com/season/21/wiabl-2020, or by visiting synchrotheatre.com. After registration, participants will receive a confirmation and link that will be sent out via email the day before.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You