Synchronicity Theatre To Produce WONDERLAND: Alice's Rock And Roll Adventure

Synchronicity Theatre's Family Series production of Wonderland: Alice's Rock and Roll Adventure will run December 10, 2021 - January 2, 2022. Individual tickets start at $15. For tickets or more information, please visit synchrotheatre.com or call 404-484-8636.



The show was adapted from Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass, and What Alice Found There. The show was created by Rachel Rockwell (book, lyrics) and Michael Mahler (music, lyrics). In this rock concert meets live theatre, we follow young Alice as she journeys through self-doubt to find her true voice and her true self. This vibrant, zany, and refreshing new take on Lewis Carroll's beloved story brings a live band soundtrack - from classic rock to punk to ska and even a little Bollywood - to a classic tale for kids and parents of all ages.

The cast includes Atlanta-based actors Ja'siah Young as Alice, Hannah Lake Chatham as Dinah/White Rabbit, Danny Crowe as Cheshire Cat/Jabberwock, Autumn Hamilton as Queen of Hearts, Iliana Rivera as Mad Hatter/Felicite/Unicorn, Branden Shaw as Dormouse/Dum/Seven, David Wells as March Hare/Dee/Four, and Anna Dvorak Gonzalez as Caterpillar/Bianca/Lorina.

The show will be directed by Jennifer Alice Acker, who directed Synchronicity's production of Mac|Beth in 2019. The music director is LeRell Ross, with choreography by Kimmie Gee. Set design is by Madalyn Walsh, costume design is by Derrick Vanmeter, lighting design is by Joe Monaghan, sound design is by Bennett Walton, props design is by Amber Brown, technical direction is by Rachel Graf Evans.

For this production, Synchronicity Theatre will partner with Hands In!, an organization based in Athens, GA that produces and interprets original artistic works in American Sign Language (ASL). The performance on December 11, 2021 at 4pm will be interpreted.