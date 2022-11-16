Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Synchronicity Theatre Presents Kate DiCamillo's THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE

 Performances run from December 9 – 24, 2022 and are suitable for children age three and up.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Synchronicity Theatre will present Dwayne Hartford's stage adaptation of Kate DiCamillo's The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, about a vain porcelain rabbit who learns how to love. Performances run from December 9 - 24, 2022 and are suitable for children age three and up. For tickets or more information, please visit synchrotheatre.com or call 404-484-8636.

Everyone's favorite vain and haughty China rabbit is back on the Synchronicity stage. His is buttoned tight and his gold pocket watch is set, but who might he be now? Oh, it's just old Edward Tulane. But just for now. He'll have to battle the high seas, pass through the hands of a fisherman, befriend a happy hobo, comfort a sick child on his not-so-planned adventure to find his way home. Based on Kate DiCamillo's award-winning novel, and adapted by Dwayne Hartford, The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane takes us on an unexpected magical journey to discover the transformative powers of love.

The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane is directed by Mira Hirsch, and will feature Scenic Design by Jon Nooner, Costume Design by Linda Patterson, and Sound Design by Dan Bauman. The cast includes Atlanta-based actors Paul McClain as Edward, Jordan Patrick as Bull/Lawrence, Dionna D. Davis as Traveler/Lolly, Gillian Rabin as Nellie/Sarah Ruth. Swing performers includes Zoey Laird.

Every Friday is PJs & Play! Kids are invited to wear pajamas while watching the show. All Sunday 5:00 pm shows are now PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN performances.

Performances are: Fridays at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Special Holiday Performances: 12/20 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., 12/21 at 2 p.m., 12/22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., 12/23 at 2 p.m., 12/24 at 11 a.m.

All performances will be at Synchronicity Theatre in Midtown Atlanta's Peachtree Pointe complex. Single ticket general admission prices range from $25+ for adults and $15+ for children and are available online at synchrotheatre.com.

School matinee performances are on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. (through December 15). School group tickets are $8-10 for weekday matinees. Please contact Taylor Jackson at taylor@synchrotheatre.com for detailed information about planning a field trip to Synchronicity.




Participating Schools And Updates Announced For 2022-23 Shuler Awards Competition Photo
Participating Schools And Updates Announced For 2022-23 Shuler Awards Competition
ArtsBridge Foundation has announced the statewide list of high schools that will participate in the 15th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards for the 2022-23 school year.
Pinch N Ouch Theatre to Present RENT At 7 Stages This Holiday Season Photo
Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre to Present RENT At 7 Stages This Holiday Season
Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre will present Jonathan Larson's iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT at Atlanta's 7 Stages opening December 23 and running through January 21. RENT shaped a generation of audiences and taught us all to measure our life in love.
VIDEO: First Look At A WRINKLE IN TIME At Mountain Theatre Company Photo
VIDEO: First Look At A WRINKLE IN TIME At Mountain Theatre Company
Mountain Theatre Company opened A WRINKLE IN TIME at The Highlands Playhouse on November 4, 2022. See video of the show!
City Springs Theatre Company Presents GODSPELL, JR. This Weekend Photo
City Springs Theatre Company Presents GODSPELL, JR. This Weekend
​​​​​​​City Springs Theatre Conservatory, the arts education training arm of the City Springs Theatre Company, presents its first large-scale musical of the season, presented by Delta Community Credit Union. Directed by Junior Theatre Festival award-winner Haden Rider, Godspell, Jr. will run for three performances only November 11 and 12, 2022 in the Studio Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs).

More Hot Stories For You


The Springer Opera House Offers A Wise Investment This GivingTuesdayThe Springer Opera House Offers A Wise Investment This GivingTuesday
November 15, 2022

This GivingTuesday, the Springer Opera House will inspire generosity by raising money for the Wise Investment Scholarship Fund. The fund, created in honor of Springer Theatre Academy founder Ron Anderson, provides tuition at-cost for students to attend the Springer Theatre Academy. 
Participating Schools And Updates Announced For 2022-23 Shuler Awards CompetitionParticipating Schools And Updates Announced For 2022-23 Shuler Awards Competition
November 15, 2022

ArtsBridge Foundation has announced the statewide list of high schools that will participate in the 15th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards for the 2022-23 school year.
Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre to Present RENT At 7 Stages This Holiday SeasonPinch 'N' Ouch Theatre to Present RENT At 7 Stages This Holiday Season
November 13, 2022

Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre will present Jonathan Larson's iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT at Atlanta's 7 Stages opening December 23 and running through January 21. RENT shaped a generation of audiences and taught us all to measure our life in love.
VIDEO: First Look At A WRINKLE IN TIME At Mountain Theatre CompanyVIDEO: First Look At A WRINKLE IN TIME At Mountain Theatre Company
November 11, 2022

Mountain Theatre Company opened A WRINKLE IN TIME at The Highlands Playhouse on November 4, 2022. See video of the show!
City Springs Theatre Company Presents GODSPELL, JR. This WeekendCity Springs Theatre Company Presents GODSPELL, JR. This Weekend
November 7, 2022

​​​​​​​City Springs Theatre Conservatory, the arts education training arm of the City Springs Theatre Company, presents its first large-scale musical of the season, presented by Delta Community Credit Union. Directed by Junior Theatre Festival award-winner Haden Rider, Godspell, Jr. will run for three performances only November 11 and 12, 2022 in the Studio Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs).