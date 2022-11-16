Synchronicity Theatre Presents Kate DiCamillo's THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE

Synchronicity Theatre will present Dwayne Hartford's stage adaptation of Kate DiCamillo's The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, about a vain porcelain rabbit who learns how to love. Performances run from December 9 - 24, 2022 and are suitable for children age three and up. For tickets or more information, please visit synchrotheatre.com or call 404-484-8636.

Everyone's favorite vain and haughty China rabbit is back on the Synchronicity stage. His is buttoned tight and his gold pocket watch is set, but who might he be now? Oh, it's just old Edward Tulane. But just for now. He'll have to battle the high seas, pass through the hands of a fisherman, befriend a happy hobo, comfort a sick child on his not-so-planned adventure to find his way home. Based on Kate DiCamillo's award-winning novel, and adapted by Dwayne Hartford, The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane takes us on an unexpected magical journey to discover the transformative powers of love.

The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane is directed by Mira Hirsch, and will feature Scenic Design by Jon Nooner, Costume Design by Linda Patterson, and Sound Design by Dan Bauman. The cast includes Atlanta-based actors Paul McClain as Edward, Jordan Patrick as Bull/Lawrence, Dionna D. Davis as Traveler/Lolly, Gillian Rabin as Nellie/Sarah Ruth. Swing performers includes Zoey Laird.

Every Friday is PJs & Play! Kids are invited to wear pajamas while watching the show. All Sunday 5:00 pm shows are now PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN performances.

Performances are: Fridays at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Special Holiday Performances: 12/20 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., 12/21 at 2 p.m., 12/22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., 12/23 at 2 p.m., 12/24 at 11 a.m.

All performances will be at Synchronicity Theatre in Midtown Atlanta's Peachtree Pointe complex. Single ticket general admission prices range from $25+ for adults and $15+ for children and are available online at synchrotheatre.com.

School matinee performances are on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. (through December 15). School group tickets are $8-10 for weekday matinees. Please contact Taylor Jackson at taylor@synchrotheatre.com for detailed information about planning a field trip to Synchronicity.