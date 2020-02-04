Synchronicity Theatre And Agnes Scott College To Launch Partnership To Develop Women Leaders

With the help of a grant from The Kelin Foundation, Synchronicity Theatre and Agnes Scott College have partnered to launch a two-year pilot program that will provide opportunities for Agnes Scott students to intersect with Synchronicity Theatre and Atlanta's theatre community. This unique pilot program will ensure a "continuum of learning" through an introduction to contemporary female playwrights and dramatic criticism, weeklong leadership development residencies in partnership with Agnes Scott's signature SUMMIT experience, and paid "real world" internships at Synchronicity Theatre.

"Our hope is that after a successful launch," says Synchronicity Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Rachel May, "this pilot program will become a permanent way to develop capable, empowered leaders throughout the theatre sector. We look forward to continuing this work with the Agnes Scott community for years to come."

"We are thrilled about this amazing partnership opportunity," said Agnes Scott College President Leocadia I. Zak. "We appreciate Synchronicity Theatre's commitment to supporting our students who are interested in theatrical careers. This innovative partnership will absolutely contribute to our students' long-term success. We're very grateful."

The pilot program will include the following elements:

TRAINING WORKSHOPS

Synchronicity will lead two workshops:

1. Introduction to Current Women Writers, highlighting examples of works by current women playwrights and advocates as models of leadership.

2. A "Playmaking for Girls-Style" Workshop, based on Synchronicity's award-winning `outreach program revolving around social justice issues, where the students would write and perform plays over the course of two days.

WEEKLONG LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS AT SYNCHRONICITY THEATRE

Synchronicity will provide two residencies as part of Agnes Scott's Sophomore Class Atlanta Leadership Experience (SCALE):

a. Project 1 - A one-week immersion experience in managing a theatre. Students will work with Synchronicity staff on projects in "real time." This small management "boot camp," will provide practical experience in Synchronicity's own operations, and nonprofit administration, as a whole.

b. Project 2 - In partnership with faculty from Agnes Scott's English department and ArtsATL.org, students will learn about dramatic literature or journalistic writing. They will also explore the art and philosophy behind "Theatre Criticism," which will culminate in the students attending and reviewing Wayfinding, a new play by Whitney Rowland, running March 6 - 29, 2020 at Synchronicity Theatre, and writing related reviews.

For the journalistic writing project ("Project 2"), Synchronicity Theatre will partner with ArtsATL.org, the only publication in the greater metro-Atlanta area offering independent, comprehensive coverage of the arts across six areas: Art & Design, Music, Theater, Dance, Film/TV and Books. Senior editor Kathy Janich will hold a workshop with the students to discuss key elements of arts journalism, focusing on how to write an effective review, discussing various types of arts pieces (review, feature, preview, etc.), and offering guidance as they prepare to write reviews of Wayfinding, a new play by Whitney Rowland (March 6 - 29, 2020). A possible outcome is that ArtsATL.org will publish a feature about the partnership, including excerpts from the students' own reviews.

In May of 2020, Agnes Scott students will participate in SheWRITES, Synchronicity Theatre's new bi-annual festival for female playwrights. The students will help plan the festival, participate in selecting the plays chosen for the festival, and work as assistant stage managers, assistant dramaturgs, and possibly actors during the week of the event.

During the pilot period, Synchronicity Theatre will hire an Arts Administration Intern who will work on-site at Synchronicity. In the future, the goal will be to include a two-year fellow at Synchronicity as a full-time staff member after graduation.

The partnership will also include subsidized tickets for Agnes Scott students to attend each production during the year.





