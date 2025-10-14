Stage Door To Present New Adaptation Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stage Door Theatre will present a new adaptation of A Christmas Carol by Claire F. Martin, directed by Lauren Morris, running December 6–21, 2025. The production will offer a contemporary theatrical interpretation of Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella, performed by an ensemble of seven actors and incorporating music, movement, and ensemble storytelling.

This new version embraces the spirit of collaboration and transformation at the heart of Dickens’ tale, exploring the story as what Martin calls “a Yuletide ritual of redemption.”

“When Lauren first came to me about adapting A Christmas Carol, I was struck by her vision of treating the play as a spiritual event—a community of souls coming together to aid in the transformation of one of their own,” said Claire F. Martin, whose recent adaptation of Pride and Prejudice earned a Suzi Bass Award nomination for Outstanding World Premiere Production. “It will be thrilling for audiences to see a production that invites them to reconsider—and perhaps newly appreciate—everything they think they know about this beloved story.”

Director Lauren Morris added, “There really is something about this story that is irresistibly human and universal. During the darkest time of the year, we’ll invite our audiences into a ritual that reminds us all that the light always returns.”

Stage Door will also host a Santa’s Workshop experience following the December 13 and 20 matinees. The event will include hot chocolate, popcorn, and a photo opportunity with Santa, as well as a child’s ticket to the performance.

Artistic Director Justin Ball noted, “This story of redemption speaks to everyone, and the magical spectacle of it will delight younger audiences—and maybe even bring out the child in you. Lauren and Claire’s adaptation presents the tale in a fresh way, but the heart of the story remains the same: a celebration of compassion, generosity, and hope.”