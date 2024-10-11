Stage Door Theatre to Open 51st Season With THE MOUSETRAP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stage Door Theatre will open its historic Season 51 with the classic whodunnit, The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie on October 12 just in time for the spooky season.

The mystery begins at a country manor near London, England, where seven strangers find themselves secluded together in the middle of a snowstorm. As in all good thrillers, they soon discover that one of them is a murderer. It's a race against time to discover who the killer is and to avoid being the next victim.

As the longest-running production in history, one would think that the surprise ending would be common knowledge. Audiences, however, delight in keeping the secret to prevent spoiling the mystery for newcomers.

Director Jaclyn Hofmann credits the interesting characters that Christie has created, "I love the characters in this piece... everyone has a secret that propels them through the show making them fascinating to watch! It also means that everyone is a suspect."

The Mousetrap represents a nod to Stage Door's past which included decades of Neil Simon comedies and Classic musicals. After the pandemic, the artistic direction changed a few times before settling in the capable hands of Justin Ball. Now in his third year as Producing Artistic Director, Ball says, "The Mousetrap's timelessness sets the tone for the new season, as we celebrate Stage Door's equally long history in Dunwoody, while looking forward to sharing new classics in the making."

The Mousetrap opens October 12 and runs through October 27. For tickets and more information about Season 51 visit StageDoorTheatreGA.org

