Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stage Door Theatre to Kick Off Season 49 With ORDINARY DAYS This Month

Set in New York City, the musical follows four characters, Claire, Jason, Warren, and Deb, exploring how their ordinary lives connect in the most amazing ways.

Atlanta News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 14, 2022  

Stage Door Theatre to Kick Off Season 49 With ORDINARY DAYS This Month

Stage Door Theatre will start their 49th season of live theatre with their first musical since pre-pandemic times, Ordinary Days by: Adam Gwon. The widely celebrated, four person, sung-through musical aligns with Stage Door's goal of bringing a wider variety of recognizable entertainment and quality modern works to the Dunwoody community.

Stage Door's production will be directed by Keena Redding, a well-established Atlanta director, actor, and playwright. Audiences may recognize Keena from her work with OutFront Theatre, ARTstation, Georgia Ensemble Theatre, or Horizon Theatre. For this performance, Stage Door has also enlisted the talents of actors: Jared Brodie (Alliance Theatre, Center for Puppetry Arts), Anna Holland (Atlanta Shakespeare Company, OutFront Theatre), Frankie Marasa V (Off-Broadway), Suzanne Stroup (Aurora Theatre, SheArtsATL, OnStage Theatre), Sara Joyce Hack (Atlanta Shakespeare Company, Essential Theatre), and Triumph Gardner (Actor's Express, Out of Box Theatre).

Set in New York City, the musical follows four characters, Claire, Jason, Warren, and Deb, exploring how their ordinary lives connect in the most amazing ways. The international hit has seen performances and revivals in Australia, Paris, London, Ireland, Ontario, and Off-Broadway.

Ordinary Days will run from Sept. 30 - Oct. 16. Performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm, with 2:30pm matinees on Sundays. Tickets are $15-35 with general admission seating.

Tickets for Season 49 are available online, or through Stage Door's box office, as well as subscription packages. For Season 49, Stage Door is offering 4 different subscription packages to see multiple shows at an affordable rate. All packages this season are "Flex" packages, meaning buying a package provides you with a ticket to three, four, or five shows in the season, with the ability to selected specific dates later, as well as moving the dates free of charge, and the option to reserve specific seats in the otherwise general admission seating plan.

For questions or more information on ticket pricing and subscription options, please contact the box office at FOH@stagedoortheatrega.org


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Atlanta Opera Presents BLUEBEARD'S CASTLE From London's Theatre Of SoundAtlanta Opera Presents BLUEBEARD'S CASTLE From London's Theatre Of Sound
September 14, 2022

The Atlanta Opera – “one of the most exciting opera companies in America” (Opera Wire) – opens its 2022-23 season with the U.S. premiere of a new production of Bartók's one-act chamber opera, Bluebeard's Castle, from England's Theatre of Sound (Oct 7–9).
Stage Door Theatre to Kick Off Season 49 With ORDINARY DAYS This MonthStage Door Theatre to Kick Off Season 49 With ORDINARY DAYS This Month
September 14, 2022

Stage Door Theatre will start their 49th season of live theatre with their first musical since pre-pandemic times, Ordinary Days by: Adam Gwon. Ordinary Days will run from Sept. 30 - Oct. 16.
Horizon Theatre Company Presents the New Comedy DESIGNING WOMEN 2020: THE BIG SPLIT
September 14, 2022

Fashionable and fierce, the ladies of the smash-hit comedy series Designing Women are now live onstage at Horizon in this hilarious and timely new comedy set in Atlanta in fall 2020, Designing Women - 2020:The Big Split.
ANYTHING GOES is Now Playing at City Springs Theatre CompanyANYTHING GOES is Now Playing at City Springs Theatre Company
September 14, 2022

City Springs Theatre Company kicks off the 2022-23 PNC Bank season with Anything Goes. Directed and choregraphed by Sara Edwards, toe-tapping production of Cole Porter’s classic 1930s musical will be presented September 9-25, 2022 in the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs). 
Theatrical Outfit Announces New Managing Director Vanya FooteTheatrical Outfit Announces New Managing Director Vanya Foote
September 13, 2022

Theatrical Outfit has announced that after a nation-wide search, Vanya Foote has been named the new Managing Director at the company. Working in partnership with Artistic Director Matt Torney, Foote will lead TO as it continues to grow its mission of starting the conversations that matter in the heart of Downtown Atlanta – fueled by Mainstage Productions, the new works program Made In Atlanta, and ever expanding community outreach.