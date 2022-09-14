Stage Door Theatre to Kick Off Season 49 With ORDINARY DAYS This Month

Stage Door Theatre will start their 49th season of live theatre with their first musical since pre-pandemic times, Ordinary Days by: Adam Gwon. The widely celebrated, four person, sung-through musical aligns with Stage Door's goal of bringing a wider variety of recognizable entertainment and quality modern works to the Dunwoody community.

Stage Door's production will be directed by Keena Redding, a well-established Atlanta director, actor, and playwright. Audiences may recognize Keena from her work with OutFront Theatre, ARTstation, Georgia Ensemble Theatre, or Horizon Theatre. For this performance, Stage Door has also enlisted the talents of actors: Jared Brodie (Alliance Theatre, Center for Puppetry Arts), Anna Holland (Atlanta Shakespeare Company, OutFront Theatre), Frankie Marasa V (Off-Broadway), Suzanne Stroup (Aurora Theatre, SheArtsATL, OnStage Theatre), Sara Joyce Hack (Atlanta Shakespeare Company, Essential Theatre), and Triumph Gardner (Actor's Express, Out of Box Theatre).

Set in New York City, the musical follows four characters, Claire, Jason, Warren, and Deb, exploring how their ordinary lives connect in the most amazing ways. The international hit has seen performances and revivals in Australia, Paris, London, Ireland, Ontario, and Off-Broadway.

Ordinary Days will run from Sept. 30 - Oct. 16. Performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm, with 2:30pm matinees on Sundays. Tickets are $15-35 with general admission seating.

Tickets for Season 49 are available online, or through Stage Door's box office, as well as subscription packages. For Season 49, Stage Door is offering 4 different subscription packages to see multiple shows at an affordable rate. All packages this season are "Flex" packages, meaning buying a package provides you with a ticket to three, four, or five shows in the season, with the ability to selected specific dates later, as well as moving the dates free of charge, and the option to reserve specific seats in the otherwise general admission seating plan.

For questions or more information on ticket pricing and subscription options, please contact the box office at FOH@stagedoortheatrega.org