Spotlight: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Art Farm

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hungry for a good time? ️American Idol alums Melinda Doolittle and Diana DeGarmo and Broadway's Ben Crawford star in Art Farm at Serenbe's production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, directed by Matt Logan and adapted for a traveling big-top tent in the Serenbe Wildflower Meadow as part of Art Farm's "Under the Tent" Series.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is running September 20-29. Tickets are selling quickly, so you won't want to miss this all-star cast take the stage in Serenbe!

Comments