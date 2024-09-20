Spotlight: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Art Farm

Don't miss star-studded LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in Serenbe!
Hungry for a good time? ️American Idol alums Melinda Doolittle and Diana DeGarmo and Broadway's Ben Crawford star in Art Farm at Serenbe's production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, directed by Matt Logan and adapted for a traveling big-top tent in the Serenbe Wildflower Meadow as part of Art Farm's "Under the Tent" Series.
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is running September 20-29. Tickets are selling quickly, so you won't want to miss this all-star cast take the stage in Serenbe!
