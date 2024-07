Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bernadette Peters with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Saturday, September 28 Broadway star, Bernadette Peters, will take the Atlanta Symphony Hall stage to perform a collection of her hits alongside the ASO.

Catch her in an intimate performance in Atlanta before she returns to Broadway to star in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends. Tickets are on sale now!

