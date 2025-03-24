News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO at North Carolina Opera

You’ll Love THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO! April 4th & 6th in Downtown Raleigh.

By: Mar. 24, 2025
Spotlight: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO at North Carolina Opera Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Prepare for a riot of romance, razor-sharp wit, and nonstop laughs as THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO hits the stage this April! Mozart’s beloved masterpiece is a fast-paced showdown of love, loyalty, and class warfare, where Figaro and Susanna must outsmart a conniving Count, dodge disguises, and unravel a tangle of trickery, all set to some of the most brilliant music ever composed. Packed with clever schemes, unexpected twists, and side-splitting moments, this is opera at its most delightfully devious!

If you love sharp humor, unforgettable melodies, and a story full of surprises, THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO is a can’t-miss night at the opera. Join us for an evening of love, laughter, and lyrical brilliance—Mozart-style!

 



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Videos